Police shoot person who appeared to be carrying a weapon near museum and Israeli Consulate in Munich

BERLIN (AP) — Police officers in Munich opened fire Thursday at a person who appeared to be carrying a firearm in an area near a museum on the city's Nazi-era history and the Israeli Consulate.

The person was wounded, police said on social network X. They didn't identify the person or detail the extent of the injuries, but said there were no indications that anyone else was hurt. They also said there was no evidence of any more suspects connected to Thursday morning's incident.

The shooting took place in the Karolinenplatz area, near downtown Munich. Police said they had increased their presence in the city, Germany's third-biggest, but they had no indication of incidents at any other locations or of any other suspects.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said the consulate in Munich was closed when the shooting occurred and that no consulate staff had been hurt.

Thursday was the 52nd anniversary of the attack by Palestinian militants on the Israeli delegation at the 1972 Munich Olympics, which ended with the death of 11 Israeli team members, a West German police officer and five of the assailants. It was unclear whether the incident was in any way related to the anniversary.

