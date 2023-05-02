X

Police shoot, kill man on Hawaii's close-knit, rural Molokai

National & World News
By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER, Associated Press
4 hours ago
Police say officers responding to a report of a temporary restraining order violation on the small and close-knit Hawaiian island of Molokai shot and killed a man

HONOLULU (AP) — Police officers responding to a report of a temporary restraining order violation on the small and close-knit Hawaiian island of Molokai shot and killed a man.

Two police officers were responding to the call Sunday morning when they encountered a man wielding a weapon, the Maui Police Department said.

“The male advanced toward the officers, at which time one officer deployed his taser, which proved ineffective before both officers discharged their weapons,” police said in a statement.

The man died at Molokai General Hospital, police said. The officers involved were put on administrative leave and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

Molokai is just 8 miles (12.87 kilometers) northwest of the island of Maui. Residents on the Molokai, known for its small-town atmosphere and no traffic lights, were shocked by the fatal shooting. Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, who holds the Molokai seat on the county council, told The Associated Press Monday there have been no similar incidents in recent memory.

Maui police didn't immediately respond to an AP email asking when was the last time an officer was involved in a shooting on Molokai.

“Most of us are ... related or friends. We mostly know each other," Rawlins-Fernandez said of the island's population of about 7,500. Most of the officers are long-time Molokai residents, she said.

While many questions remain about what happened, people are wondering how it could have been prevented. “What more services do we need on this island so that we can prevent these kinds of things from happening?” she said.

She said she went to high school with the man, identified by police Monday as Nathaniel Naki, 40, of Kaunakakai, the largest town on Molokai.

This is "absolutely tragic," Rawlins-Fernandez said. "The community is, you know, trying to figure out together how … to console the family.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: The Paideia School

Atlanta parents say trip to state soccer finals marred by racial slurs5h ago

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Seeing is believing: Stars and styles from tonight's Met Gala
5h ago

No, a bionic bordello isn’t coming to rural Georgia
13h ago

Credit: AP

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. day to day after exiting game with left shoulder contusion
2h ago

Credit: AP

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. day to day after exiting game with left shoulder contusion
2h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

Mistrial over murder charge for defendant accused in Gwinnett teen’s death
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Hollywood writers, slamming 'gig economy,' to go on strike
5m ago
Can Biden win again? Here's how past incumbents fared
38m ago
Devils blank Rangers in Game 7, face Canes in second round
43m ago
Featured

When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
15h ago
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
13h ago
What Falcons’ NFC South rivals did in 2023 NFL draft
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top