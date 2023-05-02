Police shoot, kill man on Hawaii's close-knit, rural Molokai

Maui police didn't immediately respond to an AP email asking when was the last time an officer was involved in a shooting on Molokai.

“Most of us are ... related or friends. We mostly know each other," Rawlins-Fernandez said of the island's population of about 7,500. Most of the officers are long-time Molokai residents, she said.

While many questions remain about what happened, people are wondering how it could have been prevented. “What more services do we need on this island so that we can prevent these kinds of things from happening?” she said.

She said she went to high school with the man, identified by police Monday as Nathaniel Naki, 40, of Kaunakakai, the largest town on Molokai.

This is "absolutely tragic," Rawlins-Fernandez said. "The community is, you know, trying to figure out together how … to console the family.”