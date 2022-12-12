ajc logo
X

Police seeking tips on shooting of bald eagle in Wisconsin

National & World News
53 minutes ago
Police in Wisconsin are seeking tips to help them solve the case of a bald eagle that was shot and injured in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police in Wisconsin are seeking tips to help them solve the case of a bald eagle that was shot and injured in Milwaukee County.

The adult male bird was found unable to fly Wednesday on private property in Franklin, a city about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee. Eagles and their nests are federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

“We’re looking for any information from the public, no matter how small it seems,” said Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warden Sam Haferkorn. “If people heard gun shots or anything out of the ordinary in that area of Franklin last week, please contact us.”

An examination at the Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee revealed that the eagle had been shot with a firearm, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday. It had a broken beak, fractured humerus bone and a substantial wound to muscle and other soft tissues in its wing.

Emergency surgery was performed Thursday to stabilize the fracture, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Under the Eagle Protection Act, wounding or killing an eagle can result in a fine of $100,000 and one year in prison for a first offense, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. A second violation is a felony and carries heftier punishments.

Due largely to protection efforts, the number of occupied bald eagle nests in Wisconsin increased from 107 in 1974 to 1,684 in 2019, according to data from the Department of Natural Resources.

This year marked a milestone in eagle recovery when several active eagle nests were documented in Milwaukee County, the last of the state’s 72 counties to have such activity during the species’ comeback.

It’s not known if the adult male eagle found shot last week was one of the nesting pairs.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

‘No one is safe.’ Community shaken after deadly Buckhead stabbing 5h ago

Credit: Greg Bluestein/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp, GOP planning to delay work for UGA football — again
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

GHSA to consider instant replay after latest controversial call in state title game
4h ago

Credit: contributed

Clayton Schools paying outgoing superintendent $200,000-plus in separation
3h ago

Credit: contributed

Clayton Schools paying outgoing superintendent $200,000-plus in separation
3h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

DOJ subpoenas Raffensperger’s office as Trump investigation continues
38m ago
The Latest

Credit: John Minchillo

Prosecutor: Oath Keepers saw Jan. 6 as 'first battle' in war
10m ago
Cuban curiosity: Raft with US flag caught in plain view
11m ago
Grand jury probing sex assaults indicts ex-superintendent
23m ago
Featured

Jim Ellis, founder of automotive group in Atlanta, dies at age 90. His son died in...
NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from moon, aces test
21h ago
With suspect in custody, spotlight returns to 1988 bombing
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top