Police seeking tips on shooting of bald eagle in Wisconsin

Under the Eagle Protection Act, wounding or killing an eagle can result in a fine of $100,000 and one year in prison for a first offense, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. A second violation is a felony and carries heftier punishments.

Due largely to protection efforts, the number of occupied bald eagle nests in Wisconsin increased from 107 in 1974 to 1,684 in 2019, according to data from the Department of Natural Resources.

This year marked a milestone in eagle recovery when several active eagle nests were documented in Milwaukee County, the last of the state’s 72 counties to have such activity during the species’ comeback.

It’s not known if the adult male eagle found shot last week was one of the nesting pairs.