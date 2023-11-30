Police searching for two people accused in FBI agent carjacking in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police are searching for two people on Thursday after an FBI agent was carjacked earlier this week in Washington D.C., as the nation's capital copes with a spike in carjackings.

Investigators are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the pair accused of stealing the car at gunpoint as the agent exited the vehicle Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. They then drove off in the FBI vehicle.

It was found less than an hour later, about a mile, or 1.6 kilometers, from the site of the theft. The bureau's Washington Field Office and the Metropolitan Police Department’s carjacking task force are investigating.