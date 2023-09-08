Police confirm sighting of terrorism suspect who escaped from a London prison soon after he bolted

British police have confirmed that an ex-soldier who escaped from prison while awaiting trial on terrorism charges was spotted at a busy roundabout in south London soon after his escape

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By PAN PYLAS – Associated Press
Updated 2 hours ago
X

LONDON (AP) — British police confirmed Friday that an ex-soldier who escaped from prison while awaiting trial on terrorism charges was spotted at a busy roundabout in south London soon after he bolted early Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police's counter-terror commander Dominic Murphy told Sky News that Daniel Abed Khalife was spotted at Wandsworth Roundabout a little more than a mile away from Wandsworth Prison, soon after he fled the lockup strapped to the bottom of a delivery lorry.

Murphy wouldn't say if the sighting of Khalife, 21, was confirmed by CCTV. But given that London is one of the most surveilled cities in Europe, if not the most, the sighting could provide police with a key starting point in their search for the fugitive.

Murphy also said that police are offering up to 20,000 pounds ($25,000) for information that “directly leads to the arrest and capture" of Khalife.

“We will be closing in on him,” he said. “People, with a reward like this, I'm hoping it will motivate people that know anything about Daniel to call us.”

The revelation that Khalife had been spotted came after the Met searched Richmond Park in the city’s southwest, which involved two helicopters and officers on the ground.

Murphy confirmed that police are still focusing their search on the London area. He also said he thinks Khalife is a “low risk” to the public but noted that he is a “trained soldier.”

Khalife is accused of planting fake bombs at a military base and of violating Britain’s Official Secrets Act by gathering information “that could be useful to an enemy.”

He was discharged from the British army after his arrest earlier this year and had denied the allegations. His trial is set for November.

His escape has prompted extra security checks at airports and the Port of Dover, the main boat crossing from England to France. But activity focused on Richmond Park, 2,500 acres (1,000 hectares) of woods and grassland about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from Wandsworth Prison. The park is home to more than 630 red and fallow deer who have roamed freely since 1637.

Opposition politicians demanded to know how Khalife managed to escape from the medium-security prison and why he was not being held at a maximum-security facility. The Conservative government has said there will be an independent investigation.

The Met's top policeman, Commissioner Mark Rowley, said the prison escape was “clearly pre-planned” and potentially an “inside job.”

He told LBC radio: “Did anyone inside the prison help him? Other prisoners, guard staff? Was he helped by people outside the walls or was it simply all of his own creation?”

___

Associated Press writer Jill Lawless contributed to this report.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

NEW DETAILS
Fulton grand jury report hints at why it suggested charges against Loeffler, Perdue1h ago

University of West Georgia to move to NCAA Division I
3h ago

NEW VIDEO
Before censure vote, Fulton Commissioner Hall denounced in song
3h ago

Credit: AJC

AJC SPECIAL REPORT
Georgia leading nation in new juvenile lifers
8h ago

Credit: AJC

AJC SPECIAL REPORT
Georgia leading nation in new juvenile lifers
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

A CLOSER LOOK
Georgia’s Trump grand juries: Here’s what you need to know
2h ago
The Latest
Correction: The Stream story
8m ago
Supreme Court is asked to reject limits on a drug used in the most common method of...
9m ago
Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against 39 people, including Sen. Lindsey...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Week 4 Georgia high school football scoreboard
5h ago
YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top