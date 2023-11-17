BreakingNews
Fulton prosecutors request August trial date for Trump

Police say there has been a shooting with multiple victims at a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital

Police say several people have been shot at the New Hampshire state psychiatric hospital
National & World News
16 minutes ago

Several people were shot Friday at the New Hampshire state psychiatric hospital, police said, without giving more information

State police said there were “multiple victims” in an alert released via social media late Friday afternoon. Further details weren’t immediately available.

New Hampshire Hospital is the state psychiatric hospital, located in the state’s capital city.

An armored vehicle was approaching the scene outside the hospital. Aerials of the hospital show an active scene with numerous police cars with lights flashing outside the hospital.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

BREAKING
Fulton prosecutors request August trial date for Trump1h ago

Credit: Karl H. Schumacher

Rosalynn Carter, wife of former president, has entered home hospice
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

City council hopes to make NW Atlanta road safer after woman’s death last year
27m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Man with gun causes scare at Emory Midtown hospital
57m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Man with gun causes scare at Emory Midtown hospital
57m ago

Credit: Contributed

Appeals court ends Black public defender’s race bias case
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

A Texas woman convicted of killing pro cyclist 'Mo' Wilson is sentenced to 90 years in...
5m ago
Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to financial crimes in deal that gives him more prison time
6m ago
Texas approves new textbooks after friction over fossil fuels in the US's biggest oil and...
8m ago
Featured

Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
List: 10 Georgia high school football teams trying to reach first quarterfinals
10h ago
Radcliffe Bailey, celebrated Atlanta painter and sculptor, dies at 55
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top