Nation & World News

Police say several people have been hurt in a stabbing in the German city of Mannheim

Police say an assailant with a knife has attacked and wounded several people in a square in the southwestern German city of Mannheim
Police and firefighters are deployed following an incident on Mannheim's market square, Germany, Friday, May 31, 2024. An assailant with a knife attacked and wounded several people in a square in the southwestern German city of Mannheim on Friday, police said. Police shot at the attacker, who also was hurt. (Rene Priebe/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Police and firefighters are deployed following an incident on Mannheim's market square, Germany, Friday, May 31, 2024. An assailant with a knife attacked and wounded several people in a square in the southwestern German city of Mannheim on Friday, police said. Police shot at the attacker, who also was hurt. (Rene Priebe/dpa via AP)
Updated 21 minutes ago

BERLIN (AP) — An assailant with a knife attacked and wounded several people in a square in the southwestern German city of Mannheim on Friday, police said. Police shot at the attacker, who also was hurt.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 11.30 a.m. They said that they couldn't immediately give any information on the severity of the injuries, or specify exactly how many people were hurt. The victims included a police officer.

They said in a statement that there was no longer any danger to the public. There was no immediate word on the motive.

The incident happened on the Marktplatz, a square in Mannheim’s downtown area.

The city of about 300,000 people is located south of Frankfurt.

The area is cordoned off as police and firefighters are deployed following an incident on Mannheim's market square, Germany, Friday, May 31, 2024. An assailant with a knife attacked and wounded several people in a square in the southwestern German city of Mannheim on Friday, police said. Police shot at the attacker, who also was hurt. (Rene Priebe/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Background checks challenged: Lawsuit against Facts on Demand2h ago

Credit: Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown

Georgia teen among first to receive ‘breakthrough’ diabetes treatment
1h ago

Credit: Special

Drop the Fudgsicle, ice cream man. You’re in violation of the law
2h ago

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Another beautiful day on tap ahead of rain this weekend
53m ago

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Another beautiful day on tap ahead of rain this weekend
53m ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Investor purchases of Atlanta housing top $1 billion in three months
The Latest

Credit: AP

Federal rule on Title IX is a ruse to require trans sports participation, GOP states say
11m ago
Police with batons approach Israel-Hamas war protesters at UC Santa Cruz
13m ago
Berlin lets Ukraine use German weapons against targets in Russia after the US also eases...
19m ago
Featured

Trump’s conviction in New York unlikely to affect bond in Georgia case
15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Pride Run, Butterfly Festival
Why people are leaving their Black Greek organizations