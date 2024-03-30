Police say multiple people are being held hostage in a Dutch town. They have evacuated nearby homes

EDE, Netherlands (AP) — Heavily armed police cordoned off part of a Dutch town on Saturday, saying that multiple people were being held hostage in a building there.

Police spokesman Simon Klok told The Associated Press people were being held hostage in the town of Ede but he declined to give more details of the incident or say how many people were involved.

Police said in a message on X, formerly Twitter, that “at the moment there is no indication of a terrorist motive.”