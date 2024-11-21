Police say gunmen open fire on vehicles in Pakistan's restive northwest, killing at least 8 Shiites

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Gunmen opened fire on passenger vehicles carrying Shiite Muslims in restive northwest Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least eight people and wounding others, police said.

The attack happened in Kurram, a district in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where clashes between majority Sunni Muslims and minority Shiites have killed dozens of people in recent months.

No one has claimed responsibility but Kurram has been a scene of sectarian violence in recent months, and the latest violence came a week after authorities reopened a key highway in the region after keeping it closed for weeks following deadly clashes.