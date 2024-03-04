Police say former NFL player Braylon Edwards is a hero for saving a man during YMCA assault

Edwards, 41, said he was “just minding my business” when he heard a dispute about loud music.

"The noise escalates, and then you can hear some pushing and shoving, so you know what fighting sounds like," Edwards told WDIV-TV. "But once I hear a thud, that's when I got up and turned around."

Edwards stopped the assault of an elderly man, who had a severe head injury. The 20-year-old suspect fled on foot before he was captured by police.

“He absolutely saved that man’s life,” King told The Associated Press. “I've been a police officer going on 29 years. When these assaults are ongoing, really bad things can happen.”

The chief said the victim was in critical but stable condition at a hospital Monday.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald didn't mention Edwards by name but said: “I commend the witness who intervened, and we will seek justice for this victim.”

McDonald called it a “vicious, senseless attack.”

The alleged attacker appeared in court Saturday and remains in custody on $250,000 bond.

“At the end of the day that’s what you do,” Edwards said of his decision to get involved.

Edwards, a star receiver at Michigan, was a first round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2005. He played eight seasons in the NFL, mostly with Cleveland and the New York Jets.

