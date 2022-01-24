Police say Albanian, 17, kills neighbor in family blood feud

Police said a 17-year-old in the village of Manati, 60 kilometers (35 miles) northwest of the capital Tirana, shot dead a 65-year old man “for suspected revenge motives.” Local media, Balkanweb.com news media portal, reported that Florian Pervathi handed himself in to police afterward.

Pervathi was four years old when his father Gjon was shot dead in 2009. The night before his death, Gjon had two glasses of the local raki drink then shot over the roof of the neighbors, according to the Shqiptarja.com portal.