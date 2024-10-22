Police say 11 are killed when a gasoline truck explodes near Uganda's capital

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — At least 11 people were killed Tuesday after a fuel truck exploded next to a highway in Uganda, police said. Two children were among the dead.

The truck overturned after an accident and later exploded in a town just outside Kampala, the capital, police spokesman Patrick Onyango said.

“The victims were burnt beyond recognition,” he said in a statement. A cloud of dark smoke rose from the scene.