Police report 2nd death from tornado in northern Michigan

Gaylord, a city of about 4,200 people, is about 230 miles (370 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

More than 40 people were injured. Carroll said at least one person was not accounted for by Saturday morning, though that person didn't live in the mobile home park.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency, making further state resources available. Electricity was out for thousands of people in the area, and some roads still were clogged with downed poles and other wreckage.

“We have a lot of debris to clear,” Carroll said.

Indeed, roofs and walls at some businesses in the tornado's path were shredded. Cars and trucks were turned on their sides or completely flipped over. Video posted online showed a dark funnel cloud approaching as anxious drivers looked on or slowly drove away.

The National Weather Service pegged the tornado as EF3, on a scale of 0-5, with maximum winds of 140 mph.

Betty Wisniewski, 87, avoided injury even though the tornado significantly damaged her house, said son Steve Wisniewski, who lives next door.

“Luckily she was OK — rosary in hand,” he said from a ladder while attaching plastic to his windows. “She was praying. Pretty amazing.”

Gaylord Police Chief Frank Claeys said the immediate moments after the tornado were tough for first responders.

“We were searching in places where we knew the occupants. We were calling them out by name,” Claeys said. “It's a lot more personal when our officers know the people who live in those homes.”

Gaylord doesn’t have tornado sirens. Carroll said anyone with a mobile phone got a “code red” warning from the weather service about 10 minutes before the tornado struck.

John Boris of the weather service post in Gaylord said the tornado passed through the community in about three minutes but was on the ground in the region for 26 minutes — a “fairly long” time.

“We don’t get a whole lot of tornadoes,” said Boris, science and operations officer. “In the state of Michigan, in general, we typically average about 15 or so (a year) and more of those are downstate than they are up to the north. It’s pretty unusual.”

Boris said warm, 80-degree air earlier Friday and strong winds moving east across Lake Michigan were key conditions producing the tornado.

A link to climate change probably doesn't fit, he said.

“It's very difficult to attribute something very specific like this to a large-scale signal like that,” Boris said. “If we had these more frequently, that may be a signal.”

Caption Jack Elliott inspects his 2017 Dodge Friday, May 20, 2022 in Gaylord, Mich., after a red pine crushed the vehicle during a tornado. A rare northern Michigan tornado tore through a small community on Friday, killing at least one person and injuring at least 23 others as it flipped vehicles, tore roofs from buildings and downed trees and power lines. (John Russell/Detroit News via AP) Credit: John Russell Credit: John Russell Caption Jack Elliott inspects his 2017 Dodge Friday, May 20, 2022 in Gaylord, Mich., after a red pine crushed the vehicle during a tornado. A rare northern Michigan tornado tore through a small community on Friday, killing at least one person and injuring at least 23 others as it flipped vehicles, tore roofs from buildings and downed trees and power lines. (John Russell/Detroit News via AP) Credit: John Russell Credit: John Russell

Caption Damage is seen at the home of Betty Wisniewski after a tornado came through the area in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. Wisniewski's son said she escaped unharmed. (AP Photo/John Flesher) Credit: John Flesher Credit: John Flesher Caption Damage is seen at the home of Betty Wisniewski after a tornado came through the area in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. Wisniewski's son said she escaped unharmed. (AP Photo/John Flesher) Credit: John Flesher Credit: John Flesher

Caption Damage is seen at a home after a tornado came through the area in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/John Flesher) Credit: John Flesher Credit: John Flesher Caption Damage is seen at a home after a tornado came through the area in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/John Flesher) Credit: John Flesher Credit: John Flesher

Caption A telephone pole and power lines are seen downed after a tornado came through the area in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/John Flesher) Credit: John Flesher Credit: John Flesher Caption A telephone pole and power lines are seen downed after a tornado came through the area in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/John Flesher) Credit: John Flesher Credit: John Flesher

Caption Tornado damage is seen at a church in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/John Flesher) Credit: John Flesher Credit: John Flesher Caption Tornado damage is seen at a church in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/John Flesher) Credit: John Flesher Credit: John Flesher

Caption In this photo provided by Angela Russ, severe weather damage is seen in Gaylord, Mich., just off the city’s 75 southbound 282 exit, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Angela Russ via AP) Credit: Angela Russ Credit: Angela Russ Caption In this photo provided by Angela Russ, severe weather damage is seen in Gaylord, Mich., just off the city’s 75 southbound 282 exit, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Angela Russ via AP) Credit: Angela Russ Credit: Angela Russ

Caption In this photo provided by Angela Russ, severe weather damage is seen in Gaylord, Mich., just off the city’s 75 southbound 282 exit, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Angela Russ via AP) Credit: Angela Russ Credit: Angela Russ Caption In this photo provided by Angela Russ, severe weather damage is seen in Gaylord, Mich., just off the city’s 75 southbound 282 exit, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Angela Russ via AP) Credit: Angela Russ Credit: Angela Russ

Caption This image provided by Steven Bischer, shows an upended vehicle following an apparent tornado, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Gaylord,Mich. (Steven Bischer via AP) Credit: Steven Bischer Credit: Steven Bischer Caption This image provided by Steven Bischer, shows an upended vehicle following an apparent tornado, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Gaylord,Mich. (Steven Bischer via AP) Credit: Steven Bischer Credit: Steven Bischer

Caption This image provided by Steven Bischer, shows damage following an apparent tornado, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Gaylord, Mich. (Steven Bischer via AP) Credit: Steven Bischer Credit: Steven Bischer Caption This image provided by Steven Bischer, shows damage following an apparent tornado, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Gaylord, Mich. (Steven Bischer via AP) Credit: Steven Bischer Credit: Steven Bischer

Caption This image provided by Steven Bischer, shows damage following an apparent tornado, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Gaylord, Mich. (Steven Bischer via AP) Credit: Steven Bischer Credit: Steven Bischer Caption This image provided by Steven Bischer, shows damage following an apparent tornado, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Gaylord, Mich. (Steven Bischer via AP) Credit: Steven Bischer Credit: Steven Bischer

Caption This image provided by Steven Bischer, shows damage following an apparent tornado, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Gaylord, Mich. (Steven Bischer via AP) Credit: Steven Bischer Credit: Steven Bischer Caption This image provided by Steven Bischer, shows damage following an apparent tornado, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Gaylord, Mich. (Steven Bischer via AP) Credit: Steven Bischer Credit: Steven Bischer

Caption In this photo provided by Angela Russ, severe weather damage is seen in Gaylord, Mich., just off the city’s 75 southbound 282 exit, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Angela Russ via AP) Credit: Angela Russ Credit: Angela Russ Caption In this photo provided by Angela Russ, severe weather damage is seen in Gaylord, Mich., just off the city’s 75 southbound 282 exit, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Angela Russ via AP) Credit: Angela Russ Credit: Angela Russ