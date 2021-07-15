Police raid Bahrain Victorious team at Tour de France

“Despite being unaware of the investigation reasons, the team was also requested to provide all training files which were compiled and presented to the officers as requested," the team said.

“We were greeted by several French police officers. We were not given a warrant to read through, but the team complied with all the officers’ requests," technical director Vladimir Miholjević said. “The process had impacted our riders recovery and meal planning, and as a professional team the wellbeing of our team is a key priority.”

Ahead of Thursday's stage in the Pyrenees, Peio Bilbao of Spain is the the team’s top-placed rider in the general classification, lagging nearly 13 minutes behind Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar.

Team leader Jack Haig crashed out early in the race, breaking a collarbone.

Caption The pack climbs during the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 178.4 kilometers (110.9 miles) with start in Muret and finish in Saint-Lary-Soulan Col du Portet, France, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Caption The Bahrain Victorious team bus is parked prior to the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 129.7 kilometers (80.6 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Luz Ardiden, France,Thursday, July 15, 2021. The Bahrain Victorious team competing at the Tour de France says it was raided by French police on the eve of Thursday's stage. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

