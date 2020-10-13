Police: Protest shooting victim shot after altercations

The next series of images taken over the course of about two seconds shows Dolloff place his hand on Keltner's chest as if to push him back, as a younger man stands behind Dolloff, and then Keltner hitting Dolloff in the head, knocking his sunglasses and hat out of place. Dolloff can then be seen pointing his gun at Keltner as he sprays pepper spray before dropping to the ground.

A lawyer who said he represented Dolloff's family, Doug Richards, said on Monday that Dolloff opened fire because he saw Keltner reach into his pocket and he feared for his safety. The Post photos do not appear to show that. Richards did not return a telephone call and an email seeking further comment Tuesday.

Police have said that two guns were found at the scene. But the affidavit did not address a second gun.

Dolloff has been jailed for investigation of first-degree murder, but he has not been charged.

KUSA-TV has said it has hired private security guards for months to accompany its journalists at protests and that Dolloff was hired through the Pinkerton security company. On Tuesday, the station said it had directed that the guards accompanying its staffers not be armed and that none of its crew accompanied by Dolloff on Saturday knew he was armed.

Pinkerton has said Dolloff was a contracted agent and not an employee and that the company “is fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities in their investigation of this matter.”

Denver officials have said Dolloff did not have a license to work as a security guard in the city and were investigating how he was allowed to work. Companies that employ unlicensed guards can have their company licenses suspended or revoked or subject to fines. In a statement on Monday, the city attorney's office said Dolloff, Pinkerton and KUSA and other entities that hired or deployed Dolloff could also face civil or criminal action.

Another Denver television station, KMGH-TV, reported that it has hired security through Pinkerton in the past and that Dolloff provided security during a U.S. Senate debate it hosted Friday. It said it had requested that guards be unarmed, and no guns were visible at the event.

Dolloff had a permit to carry a concealed weapon in Colorado issued by his local sheriff’s office, but it was suspended Monday because of the allegations he faces, Elbert County Sheriff Tim Norton said.

A man sprays mace, left, as another man fatally fires a gun, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 in Denver. The man on the left side of the photo was supporting the "Patriot Rally" and sprayed mace at the man on the right side of the image. The man at right, then shot and killed the protester at left. A private security guard working for a TV station was in custody Saturday after a person died from a shooting that took place during dueling protests in downtown Denver, the Denver Post reported. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP) Credit: Helen H. Richardson Credit: Helen H. Richardson

A man turns after fatally shooting another man during dueling protests, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 in Denver. The man on the left side of the photo was supporting the "Patriot Rally" and sprayed mace at the man on the right side of the image. The man at right, then shot and killed the protester at left. A private security guard working for a TV station was in custody Saturday after a person died from a shooting that took place during dueling protests in downtown Denver, the Denver Post reported. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP) Credit: Helen H. Richardson Credit: Helen H. Richardson

A man is taken into custody after fatally shooting another man, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 in Denver. At the time two rallies, one right-wing and one left-wing, were taking place near one another. A private security guard working for a TV station was in custody Saturday after a person died from a shooting that took place during dueling protests in downtown Denver, the Denver Post reported. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP) Credit: Helen H. Richardson Credit: Helen H. Richardson

This photo provided by the Denver Police Department shows Matthew Dolloff. Police identified on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, a 30-year-old man as the suspect in a fatal shooting that took place in downtown Denver during dueling protests. Matthew Dolloff, a private security guard working for local television station KUSA TV, was being held for investigation of first degree murder in connection with Saturday afternoon's shooting, Denver police said in a social media post. (Denver Police Department via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited