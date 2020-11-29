Police probe why officer used tear gas on Polish lawmaker

Warsaw police spokesman Sylwester Marczak acknowledged that the use of the pepper spray against a lawmaker did not look good. But he said the video must still be examined to better understand the event.

“At first glance, the situation with Ms. Nowacka is shocking. We are dealing with a person who has immunity and who shows her ID,” Marczak said. He added that the police commander intends to “thoroughly explain this event.”

The protests over Poland's new abortion law began when the constitutional court, under the influence of the right-wing ruling party, ruled Oct. 22 to ban abortions of fetuses with congenital defects, even when the fetus has no chance of survival at birth.

Police use tear gas against an opposition lawmaker, Barbara Nowacka, as protesters block a major thoroughfare in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday Nov. 28, 2020. The police blocked protesters from marching in Warsaw as demonstrations took place across Poland against an attempt to restrict abortion rights and recent use of force by police.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

