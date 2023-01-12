Police press ahead with clearance of condemned German hamlet

Officers resumed their effort after working into the night to bring down activists from the roof of an abandoned farm warehouse in Luetzerath and disentangle another from the remains of a car.

Aachen police chief Dirk Weinspach, whose force is in charge of the operation, told ZDF television that more than 200 activists had already left the site voluntarily. The clearance of the hamlet's warehouses should be concluded on Thursday, then police can tackle tree houses built by the protesters and Luetzerath's remaining houses, he added.