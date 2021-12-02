ajc logo
X

Police: Man arrested in Jacqueline Avant case

FILE - Jacqueline Avant, left, and Clarence Avant appear at the 11th Annual AAFCA Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 22, 2020. Jacqueline Avant was fatally shot early Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden Invision/AP, File)
Caption
FILE - Jacqueline Avant, left, and Clarence Avant appear at the 11th Annual AAFCA Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 22, 2020. Jacqueline Avant was fatally shot early Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Mark Von Holden

Credit: Mark Von Holden

National & World News
Updated 5 minutes ago
A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant, a philanthropist and the wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant, killed at their home in Beverly Hills, California

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant, a philanthropist and the wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant, killed at their home in Beverly Hills, California.

The Beverly Hills Police Department announced the arrest on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the Avants' home early Wednesday after a 2:23 a.m. call reporting a shooting. Officers found Jacqueline Avant, 81, with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Jacqueline Avant was a longtime local philanthropist who led organizations that helped low-income neighborhoods including Watts and South Los Angeles, and was on the board of directors of the International Student Center at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The Avants’ daughter, Nicole Avant, is a film producer and former U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas and is married to Netflix co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos.

Tributes to Jacqueline Avant poured in Wednesday from across the country. She was remembered by former President Bill Clinton, basketball icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson, music star Quincy Jones and Rep. Karen Bass (D-California).

TMZ first reported Jacqueline Avant’s death.

Caption
Police tape blocks the intersection of Maytor Place and Barrie Drive in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Police tape blocks the intersection of Maytor Place and Barrie Drive in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Caption
Police tape blocks the intersection of Maytor Place and Barrie Drive in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption
Media gather at the intersection of Maytor Place and Barrie Drive in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Media gather at the intersection of Maytor Place and Barrie Drive in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Caption
Media gather at the intersection of Maytor Place and Barrie Drive in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption
A security camera appears on a telephone pole at the intersection of Maytor Place and Barrie Drive in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

A security camera appears on a telephone pole at the intersection of Maytor Place and Barrie Drive in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Caption
A security camera appears on a telephone pole at the intersection of Maytor Place and Barrie Drive in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption
A police officer walks down Maytor Place in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

A police officer walks down Maytor Place in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Caption
A police officer walks down Maytor Place in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption
Police tape blocks the intersection of Maytor Place and Barrie Drive in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Police tape blocks the intersection of Maytor Place and Barrie Drive in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Caption
Police tape blocks the intersection of Maytor Place and Barrie Drive in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption
Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook, left, addresses the media as Mayor Robert Wunderlich looks on during a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook, left, addresses the media as Mayor Robert Wunderlich looks on during a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Caption
Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook, left, addresses the media as Mayor Robert Wunderlich looks on during a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption
Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook, second from right, addresses the media at a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. At far right is Beverly Hills Mayor Robert Wunderlich. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook, second from right, addresses the media at a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. At far right is Beverly Hills Mayor Robert Wunderlich. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Caption
Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook, second from right, addresses the media at a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. At far right is Beverly Hills Mayor Robert Wunderlich. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption
Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook, right, addresses the media during a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook, right, addresses the media during a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Caption
Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook, right, addresses the media during a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption
Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook, center, is surrounded by police officers and local politicians as he addresses the media, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook, center, is surrounded by police officers and local politicians as he addresses the media, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Caption
Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook, center, is surrounded by police officers and local politicians as he addresses the media, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption
Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook, left, addresses the media during a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. Second from left is Beverly Hills Mayor Robert Wunderlich. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook, left, addresses the media during a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. Second from left is Beverly Hills Mayor Robert Wunderlich. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Caption
Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook, left, addresses the media during a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. Second from left is Beverly Hills Mayor Robert Wunderlich. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption
Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook addresses the media, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook addresses the media, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Caption
Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook addresses the media, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption
Security guards patrol behind police tape set up at the intersection of Maytor Place and Barrie Drive in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Security guards patrol behind police tape set up at the intersection of Maytor Place and Barrie Drive in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Caption
Security guards patrol behind police tape set up at the intersection of Maytor Place and Barrie Drive in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Editors' Picks
The Latest
UAW votes for direct election of leaders in wake of scandal
9m ago
Murder charge for Ohio deputy in Casey Goodson Jr. shooting
13m ago
'The fire that's here': US is still battling delta variant
13m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top