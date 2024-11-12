Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Police officer arrested over deadly 2023 suicide bombing at Pakistan mosque

Authorities in Pakistan say a key suspect in connection with a deadly attack at a mosque in a police compound nearly two years ago has been arrested and has been identified as a police officer
FILE - Police officers carry the casket of a fellow police officer, a victim of Monday's suicide bombing, for his funeral in Peshawar, Pakistan, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad, File)

AP

AP

FILE - Police officers carry the casket of a fellow police officer, a victim of Monday's suicide bombing, for his funeral in Peshawar, Pakistan, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad, File) (AP)
Updated 6 minutes ago

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A police officer has been arrested in connection with facilitating a suicide bomb attack at a mosque on the premises of a police compound in northwest Pakistan.

Provincial police chief Akhtar Hayyat announced the arrest of police constable Mohammad Wali at a news conference in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Tuesday.

Wali, who worked with the Peshawar police, is alleged to have shared a map of the compound with the suicide bomber who carried out an attack on the mosque on Jan. 29, 2023, killing 101 people, mostly police officers, and wounding 250 others.

Hayyat said Wali had joined the outlawed Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a breakaway faction of the Pakistani Taliban, which orchestrated the attack, in 2023. The arrest was made in a raid on Monday and Wali had confessed to his role in the attack, the chief added.

Police last year released CCTV images from the blast scene showing the suicide bomber in a police uniform approaching the site pushing a motorcycle, giving the impression it had broken down. Hayyat said it is alleged that the uniform had been provided by Wali.

The assault on the mosque inside the police facility was one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in recent years.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

A powerful suicide bombing at a rail station in southwestern Pakistan kills at least 26
Placeholder Image

AP

A Pakistani guard wounds 2 Chinese workers in Karachi
Placeholder Image

AP

Record-high pollution sickens thousands in Pakistan's cultural capital of Lahore
Placeholder Image

AP

Soldier with Yemen's exiled government opens fire, killing 2 Saudi troops and wounding...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

Danish police close investigation into Old Stock Exchange fire6m ago
Biden EPA to charge first-ever ‘methane fee’ for drilling waste by oil and gas companies7m ago
Congress returns to unfinished business and a new Trump era14m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Donald Trump is likely to look to Georgia as he builds out his White House team
Delta fliers try new tactics to reach elite SkyMiles status. You can too
Cyndi Lauper’s farewell Atlanta stop shows her true colors and more