Police: Nearly all power restored in Gaylord after tornado

Such storms are uncommon in northern Michigan. State police Lt. Derrick Carroll has said the city doesn't have tornado sirens, though anyone with a mobile phone got a "code red" warning from the weather service about 10 minutes before the tornado hit.

The Nottingham Forest mobile home park was one of the first places hit by the tornado. Two residents, described by police as being in their 70s, were killed.

Some trailers in the mobile home park were picked up and tossed about by the EF3 tornado. The National Weather Service rates tornados on a scale of 0-5.

Gaylord City Councilman Vic Ouellette told the Petoskey News-Review that flying debris cracked his wife's vertebrae as the couple sheltered in their basement.

“I watched her literally get slammed with debris and particles from the flooring,” he said. “The wall slapped her on the back and knocked her down with stuff going on top of her.”

Caption Rubble and debris lie scattered after a tornado touched down a day earlier in Nottingham Forest Mobile Home Park, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Gaylord, Mich. (Jake May/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP) Credit: Jake May Credit: Jake May Caption Rubble and debris lie scattered after a tornado touched down a day earlier in Nottingham Forest Mobile Home Park, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Gaylord, Mich. (Jake May/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP) Credit: Jake May Credit: Jake May

Caption The remains of the Goodwill building is seen, Saturday, May 21, 2022, after a tornado came through the area by Michigan state Highway 32 the day before, in Gaylord, Mich. (Jake May/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP) Credit: Jake May Credit: Jake May Caption The remains of the Goodwill building is seen, Saturday, May 21, 2022, after a tornado came through the area by Michigan state Highway 32 the day before, in Gaylord, Mich. (Jake May/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP) Credit: Jake May Credit: Jake May

Caption Damage to Hobby Lobby is seen Saturday, May 21, 2022, after a tornado came through the area a day earlier by Michigan state Highway 32, in Gaylord, Mich. (Jake May/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP) Credit: Jake May Credit: Jake May Caption Damage to Hobby Lobby is seen Saturday, May 21, 2022, after a tornado came through the area a day earlier by Michigan state Highway 32, in Gaylord, Mich. (Jake May/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP) Credit: Jake May Credit: Jake May

Caption An RV sits among the rubble left behind from a tornado the day before, on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Gaylord, Mich. (Jake May/MLive.com Credit: Jake May Credit: Jake May Caption An RV sits among the rubble left behind from a tornado the day before, on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Gaylord, Mich. (Jake May/MLive.com Credit: Jake May Credit: Jake May

Caption The remains of the Goodwill building are seen through the shattered window at Little Caesers, Saturday, May 21, 2022, after a tornado came through the area by Michigan state Highway 32 the day before, in Gaylord, Mich. (Jake May/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP) Credit: Jake May Credit: Jake May Caption The remains of the Goodwill building are seen through the shattered window at Little Caesers, Saturday, May 21, 2022, after a tornado came through the area by Michigan state Highway 32 the day before, in Gaylord, Mich. (Jake May/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP) Credit: Jake May Credit: Jake May

Caption Two heavily-damaged vehicles rest in the Hobby Lobby parking lot amid the damage and aftermath from a tornado the day before along Michigan state Highway 32, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Gaylord, Mich. (Jake May/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP) Credit: Jake May Credit: Jake May Caption Two heavily-damaged vehicles rest in the Hobby Lobby parking lot amid the damage and aftermath from a tornado the day before along Michigan state Highway 32, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Gaylord, Mich. (Jake May/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP) Credit: Jake May Credit: Jake May