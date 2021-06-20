Police: Man wanted in 3 Oregon deaths arrested in Milwaukee

Investigators believe Oen Evan Nicholson drove the over 2,000 miles (3,219 kilometers) from the coastal city of North Bend to Wisconsin, said Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier. He is believed to have abandoned his father's truck after crashing it in Oregon on Friday.

Nicholson is suspected in the death of his father, Charles Simms Nicholson, whose body was found in a trailer in an RV campground of The Mill Casino in North Bend on Friday.