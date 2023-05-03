X

Police: Man charged after shot fired at Memphis TV station

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
26 minutes ago
The mother of a man charged after a shot was fired into a Memphis television station says he has faced mental health challenges for much of his life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man charged after a shot was fired into the lobby of a Memphis television station has faced mental health challenges for much of his life, his mother said.

No one was struck by the shot fired Tuesday into the WHBQ station, the Fox affiliate in Tennessee’s second-largest city, Memphis Police Department Deputy Chief Stephen Chandler said at a news conference. The bullet fired with an “AR-style rifle” hit glass and a desk, but it wasn't clear if it was fired intentionally, he said. Crisis negotiators helped take the suspect into custody.

“He wanted to meet with media. He had a message to send out,” Chandler said. He didn't provide more details.

Memphis police later announced that they had arrested Jarrad Nathan, 26, and charged him with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Nathan has had mental health issues since he was young, Marsha McKinney told news outlets.

“He’s one of the nicest, kindest (people, but) everybody has another side, too,” McKinney said. “I think that my son is crying out for attention because he needs some help.”

The station said employees were evacuated to a parking lot for about 30 minutes after the shot was fired, while police secured the area.

“We are all back inside the building now and are still safe,” the station said in a news story posted on its website.

The suspect first approached the station from a vestibule into the lobby of the station that was locked, wanting to talk, the station said. The suspect then showed the employee that he had a gun.

The employee then ended the conversation and left before the suspect fired a shot, the station said. According to video, he then kept trying to open the locked door into the station and became angry, stomping his feet.

Nathan appeared in court Wednesday. He told a judge that he could not afford to pay for a lawyer and the judge said she would appoint a public defender.

He appeared in court on two cases - the station shooting and another aggravated assault. He is being held on $275,000 bond. Nathan said he could not afford bond and he is “dead broke.” He appeared in court in a wheelchair. Police said there were no injuries when he was taken into custody .

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Kemp signs bill to give insurance chief more time to review auto rates5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Ronald Acuña Jr. is back: Braves star wins National League Player of the Month
24m ago

Tucker Carlson’s text that alarmed Fox leaders: ‘It’s not how white men fight’
1h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

TORPY: Embattled former councilman gets 2nd chance at public life
5h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

TORPY: Embattled former councilman gets 2nd chance at public life
5h ago

Credit: Courtesy Roman United, Yamasaki and Bad Consult

Clayton County, developer go separate ways on business incubator project
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Wheels in motion for next Philly Naked Bike Ride in August
4m ago
Severe flooding in Italy kills 2; drought persists
5m ago
Russia says Ukraine sent drones to hit Putin; Kyiv denies it
10m ago
Featured

Credit: pavlofox - stock.adobe.com

Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general
19h ago
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top