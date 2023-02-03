Police: Man arrested in taking of monkeys from Dallas Zoo

After getting a tip, police found the small monkeys — named Bella and Finn — the day after they were taken. They were in the closet of a vacant home south of the zoo.

Earlier this week, police had released a photo and a video taken from the zoo of a man they said they wanted to speak with about the missing monkeys. Police said Friday that Irvin was arrested after they got a tip that he'd been seen near the animal exhibits at The Dallas World Aquarium downtown.

Police said responding officers saw him getting onto the city's light rail, and then spotted him a few blocks away. He was then taken to police headquarters for questioning.

The mysterious events at the zoo began on Jan. 13, when arriving workers found that a clouded leopard named Nova was missing from her cage, and police said that a cutting tool had been intentionally used to make an opening in her enclosure. The zoo closed as a search for her got underway, and she was found later that day near her habitat.

Zoo workers had also found a similar gash in an enclosure for langur monkeys, though none got out or appeared harmed, police said.

On Jan. 21, workers arriving at the zoo found an endangered lappet-faced vulture named Pin dead. Gregg Hudson, the zoo’s president and CEO, called the death “very suspicious” and said the vulture had “a wound,” but declined to give further details.

