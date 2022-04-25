ajc logo
Police: Man arrested after 4 people killed at London home

A police forensics officer, right, speaks on the phone as they stand in a street in south London, Monday April 25, 2022, near the property where four people were stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)

A police forensics officer, right, speaks on the phone as they stand in a street in south London, Monday April 25, 2022, near the property where four people were stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)

National & World News
3 hours ago
British police say four people were found stabbed to death at a home in south London

LONDON (AP) — Four people were found stabbed to death Monday at a home in south London, British police said. A man has been arrested.

The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called by neighbors to reports of a disturbance at around 1:40 a.m. and forced their way into a home in the Bermondsey area. Inside they found three women — in their 30s, 40s and 60s — and a man in his 60s “suffering what are believed to be stab injuries.”

All four were pronounced dead at the scene.

A fifth man, in his late 20s, was detained on suspicion of murder. Police said the victims and the suspect all knew one another and they were not looking for other suspects.

Polices said they were still contacting the victims’ families, and did not release their identities.

“Such terrible events are rare, but I know that will not diminish the shock that will be felt across London and the wider country," police Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove said. "I assure you, this investigation will leave no stone unturned in discovering the facts.”

A police forensics officer speaks on the phone as they stand in a street in south London, Monday April 25, 2022, near the property where four people were stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)

A police forensics officer speaks on the phone as they stand in a street in south London, Monday April 25, 2022, near the property where four people were stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)

A police forensics officer speaks on the phone as they stand in a street in south London, Monday April 25, 2022, near the property where four people were stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)

A police forensics officer speaks on the phone as they stand in a street in south London, Monday April 25, 2022, near the property where four people were stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)

A police forensics officer speaks on the phone as they stand in a street in south London, Monday April 25, 2022, near the property where four people were stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)

A police forensics officer speaks on the phone as they stand in a street in south London, Monday April 25, 2022, near the property where four people were stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)

A police forensics officer, right, speaks on the phone as they stand in a street in south London, Monday April 25, 2022, near the property where four people were stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)

A police forensics officer, right, speaks on the phone as they stand in a street in south London, Monday April 25, 2022, near the property where four people were stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)

Featured
