Police: Man accused of punching Rick Moranis attacked others

At a Manhattan Criminal Court hearing on Sunday, prosecutors said Marquis Ventura, 35, is charged in five assaults on strangers that took place in the last six months, the New York Post reported.

Ventura allegedly attacked the owner of a liquor store in Soho hours after he punched Moranis in the face on Oct. 1 in what police called a "random, unprovoked assault." Moranis is well known for his roles in movies like "Ghostbusters," "Spaceballs" and "Honey I Shrunk the Kids."