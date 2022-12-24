ajc logo
X

Police: Mall of America on lockdown after reported shooting

National & World News
Updated 14 minutes ago
Police in Minnesota say a reported shooting has sent the Mall of America into lockdown for about an hour

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — A reported shooting sent the Mall of America into lockdown Friday evening, mall officials and police in suburban Minneapolis said.

The Bloomington Police Department tweeted shortly after 8:15 p.m. that police and emergency medical crews were on the scene of a shooting at the mall. The lockdown lasted for about an hour before the mall tweeted that shoppers were being sent outside.

Police did not immediately provide details on whether anyone was injured or arrested.

Videos posted on social media show shoppers hiding in stores, and an announcement in the mall warned people to seek shelter. Some videos show shoppers running for cover after a loud bang is heard. The reported shooting comes as shopping centers and malls across the U.S. see an influx of customers just days before Christmas.

Emergency vehicles converged in the snowy parking lot outside and police could be seen putting up yellow crime scene tape near the Nordstrom store.

The Mall of America had asked shoppers to remain in “the closest secure location.”

Since it opened in 1992, the mall has been the largest in the U.S. and is a tourist destination and community gathering spot. It bans guns on the premises but does not have metal detectors at its entrances.

The mall was placed on lockdown in August after a reported shooting at the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex sent some shoppers running for cover and two people were wounded last New Year's Eve during an apparent altercation.

Representatives from the city of Bloomington and the Mall of America did not immediately return requests for comment.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Judge sanctions apartment company, lawyers for ‘fraud’ in death suit7h ago

Credit: AP Video/Ben Fox

Renowned painter's son convicted in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol
3h ago

New federal budget sets aside millions for Georgia projects
7h ago

Credit: LaGrange Police Department

Teen arrested at Atlanta airport, accused in 16-year-old’s death at LaGrange eatery
5h ago

Credit: LaGrange Police Department

Teen arrested at Atlanta airport, accused in 16-year-old’s death at LaGrange eatery
5h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

South Georgia state House member resigns from office, seeks Senate seat
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Hartman throws 3 TD passes, Wake Forest beats Missouri 27-17
9m ago
Cubans search for holiday food amid deepening crisis
30m ago
Cubans, Nicaraguans drive migration to US border in November
34m ago
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Tracking Santa 2022: When will Santa Claus be at your house?
14h ago
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top