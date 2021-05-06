Police: Maldives Speaker Mohamed Nasheed injured in blast

Photos circulated on social media showed a ripped up motorcycle at the scene but police did not say whether the blast was an assassination attempt. However, neighboring India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in a tweet described the blast as an attack on Nasheed.

“Wish him a speedy recovery. Know that he will never be intimidated," Jaishankar said.

Nasheed is known as a champion against global warming and an outspoken critic of religious extremism in this predominantly Sunni Muslim nation, where preaching and practicing other faiths are banned by law.

Maldives is known for its luxury resort islands but has seen rare violent attacks. In 2007, a blast in a park in the capital wounded 12 foreign tourists.

Associated Press reporter Krishan Francis contributed to this report from Colombo, Sri Lanka.