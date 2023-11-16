Police making arrests after protest turns violent outside Democratic National Committee HQ

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in the nation's capital were responding Wednesday night to a violent protest outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee.

U.S. Capitol Police said about 150 people were “illegally and violently protesting” near the DNC headquarters building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington.

Video posted on social media showed protesters shoving police officers and trying to grab hold of metal barricades as the officers moved in to make arrests. Many of the protesters were wearing black shirts that read “Cease Fire Now.”