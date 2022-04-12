Police: Man charged in Iowa nightclub shooting seen on video

“The defendant appeared to have fired intentionally and indiscriminately, with what is believed to be a 9 mm handgun, into a large crowd of people,” following an initial shooting in the club, police said in court documents.
Police say Rush killed Owens and shot another man in the head, leaving him with serious injuries. Police have not clarified if they’re seeking a second suspected shooter. Police have said that at least one of the victims was the target of the shooting.
In court documents, police said a search of Rush's home turned up a 9 mm handgun and that ballistics tests identified it as a gun used in the shootings.
Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell listens as Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman gives details about the shooting at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge during a press conference at the Cedar Rapids Police Station in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Jerman confirmed that an adult male and female died and ten others have been injured. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP)
Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell speaks about the shooting that occurred at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge early Sunday morning at the Cedar Rapids Police Station in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP)
A keychain sits in a planter outside of Taboo Nightclub in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Cedar Rapids police were able to respond to a shooting call immediately and interviewed witnesses at the scene of the occurrence. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP)
A Crime Scene Investigator walks to the entrance of the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022. A shooting occurred at 1:27 A.M. and left ten people injured and two people dead. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP)
Several police vehicles sit outside the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022 to investigate a shooting that occurred early Sunday. Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman says they believe the shooting was a targeted incident. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)/The Gazette via AP)
A police vehicle sits in the alley next to Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at the nightclub early Sunday. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP)
Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman gives details on the fatal shooting that occurred at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge during a press conference at the Cedar Rapids Police Station in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Jerman said they believe that more than one shooter was involved and the suspect or suspects are most likely male. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP)
A Cedar Rapids police officer carries a piece of evidence to the Crime Scene Unit van outside of Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman says they are still looking for the shooter and believes there could be more than one shooter involved. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP)
