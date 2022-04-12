Police: Man charged in Iowa nightclub shooting seen on video

Police arrested Timothy Ladell Rush, 32, on Monday and he appeared in court Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder, willful injury and three weapons-related felonies stemming from the early Sunday attack in which two people were killed and 10 others were wounded. He was ordered held on $1.5 million bail, and the public defender's office was appointed to represent him.

The public defender's office said Tuesday that it hadn't yet named an attorney to his case.