ajc logo
X

Police: Man charged in Iowa nightclub shooting seen on video

Crime scene tape blocks off the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022. A shooting occurred at 1:27 A.M. that left ten people injured and two dead. One of the injuries remains critical and the other nine range from serious to minor. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP)

caption arrowCaption
Crime scene tape blocks off the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022. A shooting occurred at 1:27 A.M. that left ten people injured and two dead. One of the injuries remains critical and the other nine range from serious to minor. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP)

National & World News
Updated 5 hours ago
Police say a man arrested in a fatal shooting inside a crowded Iowa nightclub was seen on the club's surveillance video shooting “intentionally and indiscriminately” into the crowd

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A man arrested in a fatal shooting inside a crowded Iowa nightclub was seen on the club’s surveillance video shooting “intentionally and indiscriminately” into the crowd, police said in court filings.

Police arrested Timothy Ladell Rush, 32, on Monday and he appeared in court Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder, willful injury and three weapons-related felonies stemming from the early Sunday attack in which two people were killed and 10 others were wounded. He was ordered held on $1.5 million bail, and the public defender's office was appointed to represent him.

The public defender's office said Tuesday that it hadn't yet named an attorney to his case.

Police said the shooting at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids killed Michael Valentine, 25, and Nicole Owens, 35, both of Cedar Rapids. The attack happened at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday during a birthday party for a friend of Valentine and Owens. Between 100 and 150 people were inside the club at the time, police said, and investigators said on Sunday they believed two people carried out the shootings.

Court documents say that during police questioning, Rush identified himself in the surveillance video.

“The defendant appeared to have fired intentionally and indiscriminately, with what is believed to be a 9 mm handgun, into a large crowd of people,” following an initial shooting in the club, police said in court documents.

Police say Rush killed Owens and shot another man in the head, leaving him with serious injuries. Police have not clarified if they’re seeking a second suspected shooter. Police have said that at least one of the victims was the target of the shooting.

In court documents, police said a search of Rush's home turned up a 9 mm handgun and that ballistics tests identified it as a gun used in the shootings.

caption arrowCaption
Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell listens as Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman gives details about the shooting at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge during a press conference at the Cedar Rapids Police Station in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Jerman confirmed that an adult male and female died and ten others have been injured. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP)

Credit: Savannah Blake

Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell listens as Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman gives details about the shooting at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge during a press conference at the Cedar Rapids Police Station in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Jerman confirmed that an adult male and female died and ten others have been injured. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP)

Credit: Savannah Blake

caption arrowCaption
Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell listens as Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman gives details about the shooting at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge during a press conference at the Cedar Rapids Police Station in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Jerman confirmed that an adult male and female died and ten others have been injured. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP)

Credit: Savannah Blake

Credit: Savannah Blake

caption arrowCaption
Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell speaks about the shooting that occurred at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge early Sunday morning at the Cedar Rapids Police Station in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP)

Credit: Savannah Blake

Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell speaks about the shooting that occurred at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge early Sunday morning at the Cedar Rapids Police Station in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP)

Credit: Savannah Blake

caption arrowCaption
Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell speaks about the shooting that occurred at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge early Sunday morning at the Cedar Rapids Police Station in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP)

Credit: Savannah Blake

Credit: Savannah Blake

caption arrowCaption
A keychain sits in a planter outside of Taboo Nightclub in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Cedar Rapids police were able to respond to a shooting call immediately and interviewed witnesses at the scene of the occurrence. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP)

Credit: Savannah Blake

A keychain sits in a planter outside of Taboo Nightclub in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Cedar Rapids police were able to respond to a shooting call immediately and interviewed witnesses at the scene of the occurrence. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP)

Credit: Savannah Blake

caption arrowCaption
A keychain sits in a planter outside of Taboo Nightclub in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Cedar Rapids police were able to respond to a shooting call immediately and interviewed witnesses at the scene of the occurrence. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP)

Credit: Savannah Blake

Credit: Savannah Blake

caption arrowCaption
A Crime Scene Investigator walks to the entrance of the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022. A shooting occurred at 1:27 A.M. and left ten people injured and two people dead. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP)

Credit: Savannah Blake

A Crime Scene Investigator walks to the entrance of the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022. A shooting occurred at 1:27 A.M. and left ten people injured and two people dead. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP)

Credit: Savannah Blake

caption arrowCaption
A Crime Scene Investigator walks to the entrance of the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022. A shooting occurred at 1:27 A.M. and left ten people injured and two people dead. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP)

Credit: Savannah Blake

Credit: Savannah Blake

caption arrowCaption
Several police vehicles sit outside the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022 to investigate a shooting that occurred early Sunday. Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman says they believe the shooting was a targeted incident. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)/The Gazette via AP)

Credit: Savannah Blake

Several police vehicles sit outside the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022 to investigate a shooting that occurred early Sunday. Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman says they believe the shooting was a targeted incident. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)/The Gazette via AP)

Credit: Savannah Blake

caption arrowCaption
Several police vehicles sit outside the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022 to investigate a shooting that occurred early Sunday. Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman says they believe the shooting was a targeted incident. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)/The Gazette via AP)

Credit: Savannah Blake

Credit: Savannah Blake

caption arrowCaption
A police vehicle sits in the alley next to Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at the nightclub early Sunday. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP)

Credit: Savannah Blake

A police vehicle sits in the alley next to Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at the nightclub early Sunday. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP)

Credit: Savannah Blake

caption arrowCaption
A police vehicle sits in the alley next to Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at the nightclub early Sunday. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP)

Credit: Savannah Blake

Credit: Savannah Blake

caption arrowCaption
Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman gives details on the fatal shooting that occurred at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge during a press conference at the Cedar Rapids Police Station in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Jerman said they believe that more than one shooter was involved and the suspect or suspects are most likely male. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP)

Credit: Savannah Blake

Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman gives details on the fatal shooting that occurred at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge during a press conference at the Cedar Rapids Police Station in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Jerman said they believe that more than one shooter was involved and the suspect or suspects are most likely male. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP)

Credit: Savannah Blake

caption arrowCaption
Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman gives details on the fatal shooting that occurred at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge during a press conference at the Cedar Rapids Police Station in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Jerman said they believe that more than one shooter was involved and the suspect or suspects are most likely male. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP)

Credit: Savannah Blake

Credit: Savannah Blake

caption arrowCaption
A Cedar Rapids police officer carries a piece of evidence to the Crime Scene Unit van outside of Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman says they are still looking for the shooter and believes there could be more than one shooter involved. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP)

Credit: Savannah Blake

A Cedar Rapids police officer carries a piece of evidence to the Crime Scene Unit van outside of Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman says they are still looking for the shooter and believes there could be more than one shooter involved. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP)

Credit: Savannah Blake

caption arrowCaption
A Cedar Rapids police officer carries a piece of evidence to the Crime Scene Unit van outside of Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman says they are still looking for the shooter and believes there could be more than one shooter involved. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette via AP)

Credit: Savannah Blake

Credit: Savannah Blake

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Nets donate $50,000 to recovery after subway shooting
11m ago
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War
15m ago
Seiya Suzuki's 2 homers lift Cubs to 2-1 win over Pirates
15m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top