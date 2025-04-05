Police lock down Canadian Parliament as officers talk to barricaded man

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Canadian Parliament's security force locked down Parliament on Saturday after a man barricaded himself in the East Block section, Ottawa police said.
The Parliamentary Protective Service issued a warning Saturday afternoon for anyone in East Block, which houses parliamentary offices, to seek shelter in the nearest room, close and lock all doors, and hide.
Anyone who was not in the immediate area was warned to stay away until further notice.
A social media post from Ottawa Police said a “barricaded man is in the area of East Block” and urged people to avoid the area, noting there were no reports of injuries.
There was a heavy police presence in the area and a significant stretch of Wellington Street, which runs in front of Parliament Hill, was cordoned off.
Parliament is not in session as Canada is in the middle of an election campaign.
Credit: AP
