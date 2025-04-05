Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Police lock down Canadian Parliament as officers talk to barricaded man

The Canadian Parliament's security force has locked down the institution after a man barricaded himself in the East Block section
Canadian police investigate an incident at Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday April 5, 2025. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Canadian police investigate an incident at Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday April 5, 2025. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)
17 minutes ago

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Canadian Parliament's security force locked down Parliament on Saturday after a man barricaded himself in the East Block section, Ottawa police said.

The Parliamentary Protective Service issued a warning Saturday afternoon for anyone in East Block, which houses parliamentary offices, to seek shelter in the nearest room, close and lock all doors, and hide.

Anyone who was not in the immediate area was warned to stay away until further notice.

A social media post from Ottawa Police said a “barricaded man is in the area of East Block” and urged people to avoid the area, noting there were no reports of injuries.

There was a heavy police presence in the area and a significant stretch of Wellington Street, which runs in front of Parliament Hill, was cordoned off.

Parliament is not in session as Canada is in the middle of an election campaign.

Canadian police investigate an incident at Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday April 5, 2025. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Canadian police investigate an incident at Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday April 5, 2025. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Detroit fire crews work on the scene after an apartment explosion, Monday, March 31, 2025, in Detroit. (Charles E. Ramirez/Detroit News via AP)

Credit: AP

Apparent explosion, fire injures about a dozen in Detroit apartment building

Bangkok reviews construction safety after a high-rise was crumpled by an earthquake 800 miles away

Consultants detail depth of Georgia prison crisis; no easy fixes ahead

Recommendations to upgrade facilities and to address staffing shortages will need more spending than Gov. Kemp proposes.

The Latest

Containers are stacked at the Port of Los Angeles ,Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Elon Musk says he hopes for zero tariffs with Europe someday

9m ago

Trump administration argues judge cannot order return of man mistakenly deported to El Salvador

12m ago

Duke's Cooper Flagg and USC's JuJu Watkins win John R. Wooden Awards as nation's top college players

13m ago

Featured

Gov. Brian Kemp enteres the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Sine Die, Friday, April 4, 2025, the final day of the legislative session. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Minute-by-minute: How the final day of Georgia’s legislative session unfolded

The Georgia General Assembly is voting on dozens of bills on the last day of the 2025 legislative session, including a $38 billion state budget and changes to election laws.

Jekyll Island Dispatch: Cottage on millionaire’s row escapes ruin

Several historical residences fan out from Georgia's Jekyll Island Club, the former wintertime retreat for America’s wealthiest families. One of them has reopened its doors.

The future looks bright for Buford baseball’s Cannon Goldin

Goldin is a center fielder at Buford High School, a five-tool player who is considered one of the top MLB prospects in Georgia.