Police kill man carrying fake gun on Hollywood Boulevard

“Exactly what the suspect did with that handgun that led the officers to fire at him will be determined” by looking at videos and interviewing witnesses, said LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar, a police spokesperson, during a media briefing at the scene.

"People started running around" when the gunfire erupted, witness Carlos Monroy told KTLA. Monroy said he saw police trying to resuscitate the man.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at a hospital. No officers were hurt.

The fake gun was found at the scene, police said. Detectives are interviewing witnesses to the shooting, as well as people may have been assaulted by the man before police encountered him.

The incident takes place just eight days after the state attorney general announced new protocols that will send a team of investigators from the California Department of Justice to probe when a police officer fatally shoots an unarmed civilian.

The move comes after state lawmakers passed legislation giving the attorney general new responsibilities in the wake of George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis.

The attorney general's office did not immediately say if Thursday's incident would be considered under the criteria because the man was carrying a fake gun.