ajc logo
X

Police join search for missing clouded leopard at Dallas Zoo

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
Police are helping search for a missing clouded leopard that has shut down the Dallas Zoo

DALLAS (AP) — A missing clouded leopard shut down the Dallas Zoo on Friday as police helped search for the animal that officials described as not dangerous and likely hiding somewhere on the zoo grounds.

The small cat weighs about 20-25 pounds (9-11 kilograms), said Harrison Edell, executive vice president of animal care and conservation at the Dallas Zoo. The search inside Texas' largest zoo was focused on scouring trees, which Edell said clouded leopards like to climb.

The zoo tweeted that the missing cat, named Nova, was a “serious situation,” but Edell said the animal posed no threat to humans.

“If anything, she's real nervous and afraid of people,” Edell said.

He did not say how the animal escaped its enclosure. Another clouded leopard at the zoo, Nova's sister, was still in its habitat, Edell said.

Animals have escaped enclosures from the Dallas Zoo before. Most notably was in 2004, when a 340-pound (154-kilogram) gorilla named Jabari jumped over a wall and went on a 40-minute rampage that injured three people before police shot and killed the animal.

Credit: Shakfat Anowar

Credit: Shakfat Anowar

Credit: Shakfat Anowar

Credit: Shakfat Anowar

Credit: Shakfat Anowar

Credit: Shakfat Anowar

Credit: Shakfat Anowar

Credit: Shakfat Anowar

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

BREAKING: Georgia shouldn’t take over Fulton elections, review panel says1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Salaries for new Georgia Tech assistant coaches Faulkner, Wade released
3h ago

Kemp budget: good times roll for state with huge funding boost for schools
5h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: I hate the NFL. So why do I watch the NFL?
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: I hate the NFL. So why do I watch the NFL?
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Brawls, disorder mar Georgia boot camp for teens
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Minchillo

Even as NY nurses return to work, more strikes could follow
5m ago
Stocks are mixed on Wall Street as earnings season kicks off
13m ago
Explosion in gas pipeline in Lithuania, no injuries reported
16m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark
21h ago
Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top