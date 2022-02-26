Police investigating performer Donny Davis' death in Vegas

Hotel security and Clark County paramedics discovered Davis after being summoned around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday to a Conrad hotel guest room in the Resorts World complex, according to a police report obtained Friday. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Davis was a 4-foot-2 actor who danced for several years in Britney Spears' show in Las Vegas, toured with Joe Jonas, and was frequently seen with stars including Miley Cyrus and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.