Police investigate shooting on subway platform that led to Harvard students sheltering in place

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Transit police in Boston were investigating a shooting on a subway platform near Harvard University on Sunday that prompted the school to issue a shelter-in-place order for students and staff.

Authorities rerouted passengers on part of the city’s subway system to shuttle buses as officers from various departments searched for a suspect.

Richard Sullivan, superintendent of the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority Transit Police Department, said in an email that a man armed with a gun fired approximately four to five rounds at a “targeted individual” while on the southbound platform at the Harvard Square station, according to a preliminary investigation. The suspect then fled the station.