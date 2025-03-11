Police in the Dominican Republic say FBI joins search for US student who vanished on spring break

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The FBI has joined the search for a 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student who went missing nearly a week ago while on spring break in the Dominican tourist town of Punta Cana, police said Tuesday.

Dominican police said they are re-interviewing people who were with Sudiksha Konanki before she vanished in the pre-dawn hours of March 6 at a beach in front of the Riu República Hotel.

The hotel said in a statement that Konanki’s disappearance coincided with a power outage that prompted multiple guests to head to the beach where she was last seen.