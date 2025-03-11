Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Police in the Dominican Republic say FBI joins search for US student who vanished on spring break

Police in the Dominican Republic say the FBI has joined the search for a 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student who went missing nearly a week ago while on spring break in the tourist town of Punta Cana
Military personnel search for Sudiksha Konanki, a university student from the U.S. who disappeared on a beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, March. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Francesco Spotorno)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Military personnel search for Sudiksha Konanki, a university student from the U.S. who disappeared on a beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, March. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Francesco Spotorno)
1 hour ago

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The FBI has joined the search for a 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student who went missing nearly a week ago while on spring break in the Dominican tourist town of Punta Cana, police said Tuesday.

Dominican police said they are re-interviewing people who were with Sudiksha Konanki before she vanished in the pre-dawn hours of March 6 at a beach in front of the Riu República Hotel.

The hotel said in a statement that Konanki’s disappearance coincided with a power outage that prompted multiple guests to head to the beach where she was last seen.

Dominican President Luis Abinader told reporters that he lamented the situation.

“We are concerned,” he said Monday during his weekly meeting with the press. “All government agencies are searching … because the latest information we have from one of them, from the last person who was with the young woman, what he says according to the reports is that a wave, while on the beach, crashed into them.”

Abinader also defended the safety of tourists in the Dominican Republic.

“The country receives more than 11 million visitors a year,” he said, adding that issues rarely arise.

Konanki’s parents, Subbarayudu and Sreedevi, flew to Punta Cana with two family friends after she was reported missing and have asked authorities to widen the investigation.

Her father said she and five other female university students traveled to the Dominican Republic on March 3.

Sudiksha Konanki, a citizen of India, is a U.S. permanent resident from Chantilly, Virginia, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Military personnel and civil defense members search for Sudiksha Konanki, a university student from the U.S. who disappeared on a beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, March. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Francesco Spotorno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A military plane searches for Sudiksha Konanki, a university student from the U.S. who disappeared on a beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, March. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Francesco Spotorno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A member of civil defense canine unit searches for Sudiksha Konanki, a university student from the U.S. who disappeared on a beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, March. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Francesco Spotorno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Civil defense boats search for Sudiksha Konanki, a university student from the U.S. who disappeared on a beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, March. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Francesco Spotorno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A drone pilot searches for Sudiksha Konanki, a university student from the U.S. who disappeared on a beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, March. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Francesco Spotorno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Venezuelan migrants returning from southern Mexico after giving up on reaching the U.S. rest on the street in Panama City, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Credit: AP

Panama to allow 112 migrants deported from the US to move about freely in the country

Arrested Philippine ex-President Duterte to face legacy of thousands killed in drug crackdown

1h ago

Philippine ex-President Duterte brushes off possible arrest by ICC on a trip to Hong Kong

The Latest

This undated and computer-generated picture, issued by Manchester United, shows an interior view of the planned new Manchester United stadium. (Foster + Partner via AP)

Credit: AP

Manchester United reveals plans for the 'world's greatest' soccer stadium to replace Old Trafford

7m ago

Stock market today: Wall Street's sell-off worsens after Trump ups the ante in his trade war

7m ago

US hasn't determined who was behind attack that caused outage on Trump adviser Musk's social site X

8m ago

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.