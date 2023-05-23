X

Police in Portugal resume search for Madeleine McCann, British child missing since 2007

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By FILIPE BENTO, Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
Portuguese police aided by German and British officers have resumed their search for Madeleine McCann, the British child who disappeared in the country’s southern Algarve region 16 years ago

ARADE DAM, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese police aided by German and British colleagues on Tuesday resumed their search for Madeleine McCann, the British child who disappeared in the country’s southern Algarve region 16 years ago.

Between 20 and 30 officers, some in uniform, could be seen in the area by the Arade dam, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from Praia da Luz, where the 3-year-old was last seen alive in 2007.

Portuguese police had set up a blue base tent and cordoned off the area to the media and public. Eyewitnesses said police began searching shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday in an area some kilometers (miles) away from the tent. More than a dozen cars and police vans could be seen arriving in the area.

On Monday, Portuguese detectives issued a statement saying the search was being resumed at the request of German authorities and with help from British officials.

German prosecutors in Braunschweig said in a written statement Tuesday that “criminal procedural measures are currently taking place in Portugal as part of the investigation into the Madeleine McCann case.”

They added that “the measures are being implemented by way of mutual legal assistance by the Portuguese prosecution authorities with the support of officers from the Federal Criminal Police Office.”

“More detailed information on the background is not being released at this time for investigative tactical reasons,” the statement said.

In mid-2020, German officials said a 45-year-old German citizen, identified by media as Christian Brueckner, who was in the Algarve in 2007, was a suspect in the case. Brueckner has denied any involvement.

Brueckner is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in Germany for a rape he committed in Portugal in 2005.

He is under investigation on suspicion of murder in the McCann case but hasn’t been charged. He spent many years in Portugal, including in Praia da Luz, around the time of Madeleine’s disappearance.

The case stirred worldwide interest for several years, with reports of sightings of her stretching as far away as Australia, along with a slew of books and television documentaries about the case.

Rewards for finding Madeleine, who would now be 20, reached several million dollars.

British, Portuguese and German police are still piecing together what happened on the night when the toddler disappeared from her bed in the southern Portuguese resort on May 3, 2007. She was in the same room as her twin brother and sister, who were 2 at the time, while her parents had dinner with friends at a nearby restaurant.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Private autopsy: Lashawn Thompson died from ‘severe neglect’14h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar

4 construction workers injured in partial crane collapse in Midtown Atlanta
11h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

No injuries after Brookhaven officer fires gun in struggle with suspect
9h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Forsyth may have created ‘hostile environment’ with book ban review
9h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Forsyth may have created ‘hostile environment’ with book ban review
9h ago

Credit: Facebook photo

‘Nobody will forget Mr. Calvin’: 72-year-old’s accused killer arrested in Commerce
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Aid agencies back UN's $7 billion appeal for Horn of Africa crisis
12m ago
The U.S. Surgeon General has some tips for parents and teens on social media use
26m ago
Car seats and baby formula are regulated. Is social media next?
30m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Opinion: Where the boys aren’t - college graduations
23h ago
When is the last day of school for metro Atlanta students?
21h ago
5 ways the pandemic changed your Atlanta commute
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top