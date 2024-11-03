Police in Michigan say 4 killed, 17 injured after semitruck crashes into vehicles stuck in traffic

WEBBERVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Four people were killed and 17 others injured late Saturday after a semitruck crashed into more than a dozen vehicles backed up on Interstate 96 in southeastern Michigan, according to state police.

Traffic on I-96 near Webberville had been temporarily stopped Saturday as utility crews were completed work on power lines in the area. A semitruck with a trailer was heading westbound around 11:45 p.m. and crashed into the stalled vehicles.

“It appears the driver of the semi-truck did not see the backup and could not stop his vehicle in time,” Michigan State Police said in a statement on the social media platform X.