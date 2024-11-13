Police in Brazil report an explosion outside the country’s Supreme Court in the capital

SAO PAULO (AP) — Police in Brazil said there was an explosion Wednesday outside the country's Supreme Court in capital of Brasilia. Images on local media showed a body on the ground.

A police statement said an artifact exploded outside the court without providing more details.

Jorge Macedo, a staffer at Brazil's top court, told The Associated Press he heard two blasts which caused the building to be evacuated. He said the person lying on the ground outside the court appeared to be dead.