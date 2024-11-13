Nation & World News

Police in Brazil report an explosion outside the country’s Supreme Court in the capital

Police in Brazil say there was an explosion outside the country’s Supreme Court in capital of Brasilia
By MAURICIO SAVARESE – Associated Press
9 minutes ago

SAO PAULO (AP) — Police in Brazil said there was an explosion Wednesday outside the country's Supreme Court in capital of Brasilia. Images on local media showed a body on the ground.

A police statement said an artifact exploded outside the court without providing more details.

Jorge Macedo, a staffer at Brazil's top court, told The Associated Press he heard two blasts which caused the building to be evacuated. He said the person lying on the ground outside the court appeared to be dead.

Firefighters later confirmed one death but did not identify the person.

José Chrispiniano, a spokesman for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said the 79-year-old leader was not in the neighboring presidential palace at the time of the blast.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Cuba after hurricanes and blackouts
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

At least 15 inmates killed in a fight in Ecuador's largest prison
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon drops by nearly 31% compared to previous year
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Why Mozambique's election has sparked weeks of protests and a violent crackdown by police
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Matt Gaetz once faced a sex trafficking investigation by the Justice Department he could...7m ago
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich had a stroke earlier this month, is expected to make full...8m ago
What to know about Pete Hegseth, Trump's pick to serve as defense secretary10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Educators prepare for how Trump could reshape school policy
The STD epidemic has slowed dramatically in the U.S. but not in Georgia
City of Atlanta considers more money for training center security