X
Dark Mode Toggle

Police: Illegal refinery blast in Nigeria kills at least 12

National & World News
By CHINEDU ASADU, Associated Press
Updated 56 minutes ago
The Nigeria Police Force says at least 12 people were killed on Friday in an explosion near an illegal oil refinery site in the country's oil-rich Niger Delta region, with the casualty figure expected to rise as the fire raged on for hours

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — An explosion and fire near an illegal oil refinery site in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region killed at least 12 people Friday, police said, although local residents reported a much higher death toll.

The explosion in Emuoha council area of the southern Rivers state occurred along a pipeline targeted by illegal refinery operators who were trying to steal oil, state police spokesperson Grace Iringe-Koko said.

“We are aware that there was an explosion relating to bunkering activities,” she said, adding that authorities were working to determine the number of casualties and the cause of the incident.

People in the area told The Associated Press that dozens may have died in the fire that raged for hours and that the victims were mostly young people who planned to siphon oil from a pipeline and to transport to an illegal refinery site in at least five vehicles.

Fyneface Dumnamene, executive director of Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre, said a spark from the exhaust pipe of a bus loaded with gallons of crude oil ignited the explosion as the driver attempted to depart.

“Everybody in about five vehicles there was all burnt,” Dumnamene told the AP.

Illegal refineries are a lucrative business in Nigeria, one of Africa's top oil producers. They are more rampant in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, where most of the nation's oil facilities are located.

The workers at such facilities rarely adhere to safety standards, leading to frequent fires, including one in Imo state last year in which more than 100 people were killed.

Nigeria lost at least $3 billion worth of crude oil to theft between January 2021 and February 2022. Shady business operators often avoid regulators by setting up refineries in remote areas such as the one in Imo, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) said last year.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Kirby Smart failing at big part of his job15h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Falling concrete forces cancellation of events in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens
7h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia Senate squashes Buckhead City rebellion
13h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Ban on ‘Zuckerbucks’ elections money passes Georgia Senate
9h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Ban on ‘Zuckerbucks’ elections money passes Georgia Senate
9h ago

Credit: AP

Police say charges against UGA’s Jalen Carter appropriate
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

New crew from US, Russia and UAE arrives at space station
17m ago
China accuses US of attacking companies after export curbs
27m ago
Germany seeks to buy mothballed Swiss Leopard 2 tanks
27m ago
Featured

Itchin’ mad about the early pollen in Atlanta? Blame the warm weather
19h ago
The Jolt: Busy, long day at the Georgia Legislature. Some bills to watch
Atlanta neighbors want to reclaim and revitalize the Joyland neighborhood
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top