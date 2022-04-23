ajc logo
X

Police ID Maryland man shot in incident at Peru envoy's home

Washington Metropolitan Police blocks the street leading towards the Peruvian ambassador's residence in northwest Washington, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. U.S. Secret Service officers shot "an intruder" Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States in Washington, authorities said. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Combined ShapeCaption
Washington Metropolitan Police blocks the street leading towards the Peruvian ambassador's residence in northwest Washington, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. U.S. Secret Service officers shot "an intruder" Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States in Washington, authorities said. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

National & World News
By MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press
3 hours ago
Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed by U.S. Secret Service officers this past week at the Washington residence of Peru’s ambassador to the United States

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gordon Casey, a 19-year-old from Germantown, Maryland, was identified by the Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday as the man who was shot and killed by U.S. Secret Service officers this past week at the residence of Peru's ambassador to the United States.

Police said the diplomat and his family were inside the home in the Forest Hills neighborhood of northwest Washington when they heard several windows being smashed Wednesday morning and called the Secret Service.

Officers responding to the call for a burglary in progress encountered a man they said was armed with a metal stake in the rear yard.

District of Columbia Police Chief Robert Contee said officers had used a Taser to try to detain the man, but “those weapons appear to not have any effect on the person.”

Police said the officers “gave multiple commands to the suspect to drop the weapon.” When he didn’t, two officers fired their guns, striking and killing Casey. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not revealed any details about a potential motive. Earlier in the week, Contee said police were still trying to learn why the man was at the ambassador’s home and why he was smashing the windows.

Several windows and doors around the large property had been shattered, he said.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Peruvian ambassador's residence is from from the street inside its fenced vast property in northwest Washington, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. U.S. Secret Service officers shot "an intruder" Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States in Washington, authorities said. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

The Peruvian ambassador's residence is from from the street inside its fenced vast property in northwest Washington, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. U.S. Secret Service officers shot "an intruder" Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States in Washington, authorities said. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Combined ShapeCaption
The Peruvian ambassador's residence is from from the street inside its fenced vast property in northwest Washington, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. U.S. Secret Service officers shot "an intruder" Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States in Washington, authorities said. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. Secret Service Police officers guard the entrance to the Peruvian ambassador's residence in northwest Washington, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. U.S. Secret Service officers shot "an intruder" Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States in Washington, authorities said. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

U.S. Secret Service Police officers guard the entrance to the Peruvian ambassador's residence in northwest Washington, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. U.S. Secret Service officers shot "an intruder" Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States in Washington, authorities said. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. Secret Service Police officers guard the entrance to the Peruvian ambassador's residence in northwest Washington, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. U.S. Secret Service officers shot "an intruder" Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States in Washington, authorities said. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Combined ShapeCaption
The Peruvian ambassador's residence is seen from the street inside its fenced property in northwest Washington, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. U.S. Secret Service officers shot "an intruder" Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States in Washington, authorities said. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

The Peruvian ambassador's residence is seen from the street inside its fenced property in northwest Washington, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. U.S. Secret Service officers shot "an intruder" Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States in Washington, authorities said. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Combined ShapeCaption
The Peruvian ambassador's residence is seen from the street inside its fenced property in northwest Washington, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. U.S. Secret Service officers shot "an intruder" Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States in Washington, authorities said. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. Secret Service Police guards the entrance to the Peruvian ambassador's residence in northwest Washington, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. U.S. Secret Service officers shot "an intruder" Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States in Washington, authorities said. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

U.S. Secret Service Police guards the entrance to the Peruvian ambassador's residence in northwest Washington, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. U.S. Secret Service officers shot "an intruder" Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States in Washington, authorities said. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. Secret Service Police guards the entrance to the Peruvian ambassador's residence in northwest Washington, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. U.S. Secret Service officers shot "an intruder" Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States in Washington, authorities said. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Editors' Picks
More than a dozen parents on Thursday asked the Cobb County Board of Education not to change the district's dual language immersion program. (AJC file photo)

Cobb to phase out dual language immersion program at some schools6h ago
Eric Hooper, 28, of Centre, Alabama, faces a murder charge in the death of a Polk County man whose body was found inside a toolbox.

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Man arrested in connection with body found stuffed in toolbox in Polk County
4h ago
Midtown High School ninth graders Sierra Pape (left) and Charlotte Keenan are among a group of students organizing a tribute event to honor war victims in Ukraine. (Courtesy of Sierra Pape)

Credit: Sierra Pape

Atlanta high school students to hold Ukraine tribute at train station
7h ago
Things to keep in mind before buying a new construction

TRENDING: How to keep snakes out of your yard
Things to keep in mind before buying a new construction

TRENDING: How to keep snakes out of your yard
Financial consultant Mishana Carson, owner of Phoenix Wealth and Wellness, has a Zoom meeting with a client, from her home in Decatur earlier this week. Carson worked for a large firm in New York before she was laid off last year. Now, she works part-time for an insurance company while trying to build her own business as a financial planning consultant. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Pandemic economy: Americans richer, but wealth gap a roller coaster
The Latest
Live updates | Zelenskyy: Kyiv meeting set with US officials
10m ago
Rescuers reach 4 of 10 miners missing at coal mine in Poland
11m ago
Tigers' Cabrera gets 3,000th hit; 33rd player to reach mark
33m ago
Featured
Gwinnett Place Mall stands mostly vacant in Duluth Wednesday, August 18, 2021. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Gwinnett Place team releases two proposals for mall redevelopment
23h ago
State picks contractor for $685.6 million I-285 interchange
Mother, son sentenced to life in prison in 2020 Spalding motel room killing
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top