State TV: Gunman in Montenegro kills 11 after family dispute

State TV RTCG reported that the 34-year-old gunman wounded another six people, including a policeman, in the city of Cetinje's Medovina neighborhood near the seat of the former royal government. The city is 36 kilometers (22 miles) west of Podogrica, the current capital of the small Balkan nation.

RTCG, quoting witnesses, said the attacker was randomly shooting at people walking in the street, including at children. Four of the wounded were transferred to a hospital in Cetinje while two others with serious wounds were sent to the Clinical Center in Podgorica.