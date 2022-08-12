ajc logo
X

State TV: Gunman in Montenegro kills 11 after family dispute

National & World News
Updated 26 minutes ago
Montenegro state TV reports that a man went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing 11 people on the streets before being shot dead in a gun battle with police

CETINJE, Montenegro (AP) — A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing 11 people on the streets of a city before being shot dead in a gun battle with police, Montenegro state TV reported Friday, quoting police sources.

State TV RTCG reported that the 34-year-old gunman wounded another six people, including a policeman, in the city of Cetinje's Medovina neighborhood near the seat of the former royal government. The city is 36 kilometers (22 miles) west of Podogrica, the current capital of the small Balkan nation.

RTCG, quoting witnesses, said the attacker was randomly shooting at people walking in the street, including at children. Four of the wounded were transferred to a hospital in Cetinje while two others with serious wounds were sent to the Clinical Center in Podgorica.

The site of the attack was blocked off by police.

Police still have not issued an official statement about the attack.

Editors' Picks
CDC drops quarantine, screening, 6 feet spacing recommendations for COVID20h ago
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
46m ago
Rivian incentives ignite rift in Georgia governor race
7h ago
South Georgia sheriff arrested, charged following GBI investigation
1h ago
South Georgia sheriff arrested, charged following GBI investigation
1h ago
Appeals court blocks voting rights ruling on Georgia PSC elections
1h ago
The Latest
Ohio gunman appeared to threaten FBI after Trump search
11m ago
Polio detected in NYC's sewage, suggesting virus circulating
18m ago
Paraguay vice president to quit after US alleges corruption
20m ago
Featured
ajc.com

MBest high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
6h ago
Town where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up
BeREGGAE, ATL Brew Fest and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top