Former New York governor and stepson assaulted during evening walk

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Gov. David Paterson and his stepson sustained minor injuries when they were assaulted on a Manhattan street by four men and a woman as they went for an evening walk, police said Saturday.

The 70-year-old former governor, a Democrat, and his 20-year-old stepson, Anthony Sliwa, were walking on an Upper East Side street about 8:30 p.m. Friday when they were attacked, the New York Police Department and a spokesperson for Paterson said.

Both were treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries to the face and were released early Saturday, authorities said.