Police foil attack by Kurdish bomber in southeast Turkey

Police, acting on information that the militant was planning to carry out an attack, stopped a taxi he was riding in at a checkpoint near the town of Viransehir in the southeastern province of Sanliurfa, the agency reported. A police officer shot and killed the man before he was able to detonate the explosives, it said.

The agency said the militant was a Syrian national and a member of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party, known as the PKK, or the Syria-based Kurdish group that is affiliated with it. The militant, who wasn't identified, had allegedly sneaked into Sanliurfa from Syria with explosives.