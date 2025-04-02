Police find 2023 Nashville school shooter sought notoriety, hid mental health from medical providers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The shooter behind the fatal 2023 Nashville elementary school shooting that left six people dead, including three children, had been planning the attack for years while hiding their mental health issues from medical providers and hoping the carnage would bring notoriety and fame, a new report released Wednesday reveals.

The nearly 50-page investigative case summary by Metro Nashville Police closes the agency's probe into The Covenant School shooting.

The investigation found that no manifesto existed. Instead, the shooter, Audrey Hale, left behind "a series of notebooks, art composition books, and media files created by Hale documenting her planning and preparation for the attack, the events in her life that motivated her to commit the attack, and her hopes regarding the outcome of the attack," police determined.