BreakingNews
University System of Georgia says data could be exposed in security breach
X

Police file charges of sexual harassment against president of Indian wrestling federation

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ASHOK SHARMA, Associated Press
5 hours ago
New Delhi police have filed charges of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of six female athletes by Indian wrestling federation president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the end of their investigation

NEW DELHI (AP) — New Delhi police filed charges Thursday of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of six female athletes by Indian wrestling federation president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the end of their investigation.

If convicted, Singh faces a maximum of five years in prison. He denies the allegations.

In a separate report, police sought the cancellation of a complaint of sexual harassment by a minor wrestler against Singh, police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said.

Under Indian laws, an accused is formally charged or discharged by a court after going through a report filed at the end of the police investigation in the case. The court will decide whether to put Singh under arrest if it decides to put him on trial.

Two separate courts will hear the cases on June 22 and July 4, respectively.

The minor wrestler's case was filed under a special act that protects children from offenses of sexual assault and harassment, Nalwa said.

The wrestlers began protesting in a central park in the Indian capital in January demanding Singh’s arrest. They postponed their protest last week after Indian Sports Minister Anurag Thakur assured them that the police will complete the investigation and present its report to the court by June 15.

The New Delhi police started investigating the wrestlers’ complaints against Singh under orders from India’s Supreme Court.

India’s federal government has also promised to hold elections for the top positions in the wrestling federation by the end of this month. Singh continues to head the federation.

Two Olympic medalists, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, were part of the protests and have threatened to hand back their medals if no action is taken against Singh.

The protests found support from members of opposition parties, and many farmer unions took up the wrestlers’ cause. Most of the Indian wrestlers come from the northern agricultural states of Haryana and Punjab.

They accused Singh, a 66-year-old powerful lawmaker representing the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, of sexually harassing seven young female wrestlers.

Singh has denied the accusations and called the protests “politically motivated” by the opposition Congress party.

Vinesh Phogat, who has won wrestling medals at the world championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, claimed in January that several coaches have exploited female wrestlers at the behest of the WFI president.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Back to school: Herschel Walker is taking classes at UGA after Senate defeat2h ago

University System of Georgia says data could be exposed in security breach
29m ago

The wild horses of Cumberland Island are suing the government
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia DOT extends schedule for Ga. 400 toll lanes
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia DOT extends schedule for Ga. 400 toll lanes
4h ago

Credit: WARNER BROTEH

Actor Jon Hamm in podcast slathers praise on Atlanta
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Nuggets ready to celebrate their 1st NBA title with parade through the streets of...
7m ago
Peacock strikes naming rights deal with home of Emmy Awards in downtown Los Angeles
8m ago
Nathan Carman dies awaiting trial for his mother's death in 2016 fishing trip off New...
13m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Southern Baptists approve ouster of megachurch over female pastors
Books N Bros makes reading cool for African American boys
New football schedules: Georgia Bulldogs get Alabama, Texas on road in 2024
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top