Dead 8-year-old child found in vehicle of man killed by police on New Hampshire-Maine I-95 bridge

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A man being pursued in the killing of a woman in New Hampshire was fatally shot by police on a bridge that connects the state to Maine, authorities said Thursday. An 8-year-old child was found shot to death in the man's car.

The Piscataqua River Bridge along Interstate 95 has been closed since about 3 a.m. and traffic was backed up on both sides as drivers were diverted to two other bridges. The Piscataqua bridge connects Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to Kittery, Maine.

The man apparently killed a woman at a home overnight in Troy, New Hampshire, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) away in the western part of the state, and then drove to the bridge, Attorney General John Formella said in a news release.