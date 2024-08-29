Breaking: DeKalb police investigate after body found in road
Nation & World News

Dead 8-year-old child found in vehicle of man killed by police on New Hampshire-Maine I-95 bridge

The New Hampshire attorney general's office says a man being pursued in the killing of a woman has been fatally shot by police on a bridge that connects the state to Maine, and an 8-year-old child was found shot to death in the man’s car
The Piscataqua River Bridge is shown in Portsmouth, N.H., after a man connected to a homicide was fatally shot by police and an 8-year-old child was found shot to death in the man’s car on the bridge that connects New Hampshire to Maine, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. An 8-year-old child was found shot to death in the man's car, the attorney general's office said Thursday. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The Piscataqua River Bridge is shown in Portsmouth, N.H., after a man connected to a homicide was fatally shot by police and an 8-year-old child was found shot to death in the man’s car on the bridge that connects New Hampshire to Maine, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. An 8-year-old child was found shot to death in the man's car, the attorney general's office said Thursday. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)
By CALEB JONES – Associated Press
Updated 0 minutes ago

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A man being pursued in the killing of a woman in New Hampshire was fatally shot by police on a bridge that connects the state to Maine, authorities said Thursday. An 8-year-old child was found shot to death in the man's car.

The Piscataqua River Bridge along Interstate 95 has been closed since about 3 a.m. and traffic was backed up on both sides as drivers were diverted to two other bridges. The Piscataqua bridge connects Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to Kittery, Maine.

The man apparently killed a woman at a home overnight in Troy, New Hampshire, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) away in the western part of the state, and then drove to the bridge, Attorney General John Formella said in a news release.

“Early this morning police engaged with the adult male on the bridge in an incident that ended with the male being fatally shot. The Maine Attorney General’s Office is now investigating that officer-involved shooting incident,” the news release said.

“Police on the bridge also found an 8-year-old child fatally shot” in the man's vehicle, the news release said. The exact circumstances "remain under active investigation."

There was no threat to the public and the bridge remained closed in both directions because of the investigation, the news release said.

No names have been released.

Between 70,000 and 80,000 vehicles use the Piscataqua bridge each day, according to the Maine Department of Transportation.

—-

Associated Press reporters David Sharp in Portland, Maine, and Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire, contributed to this report.

The Piscataqua River Bridge is shown in Portsmouth, N.H. after a man connected to a homicide was fatally shot by police and an 8-year-old child was found shot to death in the man’s car on the bridge that connects New Hampshire to Maine, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. An 8-year-old child was found shot to death in the man's car, the attorney general's office said Thursday. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police block a ramp to Interstate 95 and the Piscataqua River Bridge in Portsmouth, N.H., after a man connected to a homicide was fatally shot by police, and an 8-year-old child was found shot to death in the man’s car, on the bridge that connects New Hampshire to Maine, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police block a ramp to Interstate 95 and the Piscataqua River Bridge in Portsmouth, N.H. after a man connected to a homicide was fatally shot by police and an 8-year-old child was found shot to death in the man’s car on the bridge that connects New Hampshire to Maine, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Armed teen killed after charging Gwinnett officers identified, GBI says
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Dump truck leaves hole in covered bridge when it crashes into river in Maine
Placeholder Image

Credit: Contributed Photo: Mitchell Moore

Ramp reopens after truck cleared from I-285 East to I-75 North
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Takeaways from AP's report on federal policies shielding information about potential dam...
The Latest
A Hong Kong court convicts 2 journalists in a landmark sedition case6m ago
Over 100 tons of dead fish collect at Greek port after climate-related mass die-off8m ago
The Latest: Trump to campaign in Michigan, Wisconsin; Harris will have sit-down interview...11m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Parents blame Emory hospital for unborn baby’s death
Does Kamala Harris’ visit signal the ‘lane to the White House goes through Savannah’?
What do you want to know about these top voting issues in Georgia?