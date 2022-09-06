ajc logo
X

Police: 'Fat Leonard' escapes house arrest in San Diego

National & World News
10 hours ago
Federal authorities say the military contractor who pleaded guilty to orchestrating the “Fat Leonard” corruption scandal and was under house arrest in San Diego is now on the run after cutting off his GPS monitoring ankle bracelet over the weekend

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The military contractor who pleaded guilty to orchestrating the “Fat Leonard” corruption scandal and was under house arrest in San Diego is now on the run after cutting off his GPS monitoring ankle bracelet over the weekend, federal authorities said.

Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Omar Castillo said Leonard Glenn Francis removed the tracker Sunday, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

After police officers found Francis' home empty, the San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service began a high-profile search, the newspaper reported.

Castillo said neighbors witnessed U-Haul moving trucks coming to and from Francis' home in the days before his escape.

Francis was arrested in San Diego in 2013 and pleaded guilty in 2015 to offering $500,000 in bribes to Navy officers. In exchange, the officers passed him classified information and even went so far as redirecting military vessels to ports that were lucrative for his Singapore-based ship servicing company.

Prosecutors say Francis and his company overcharged the U.S. military by more than $35 million for its services.

Francis has been on house arrest since at least 2018 and under the supervision of a federal agency that monitors defendants who are out of custody until sentencing. He was set to be sentenced at the end of month.

Francis’ defense attorney, Devin Burstein, declined to comment to the Union-Tribune on Monday.

Editors' Picks
Clemson isn’t great, but there’s still a big gap to Georgia Tech7h ago
Staff, family angered over closure of top-rated Gwinnett nursing home
2h ago
The Jolt: Football and politics collide for UGA season opener
54m ago
Clemson wins, but still looks beneath Alabama-Georgia tier
7h ago
Clemson wins, but still looks beneath Alabama-Georgia tier
7h ago
Pedestrian fatally struck after exiting vehicle on I-75 after wreck, police say
18h ago
The Latest
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
20m ago
In flood-stricken Pakistan, rains damage archeological site
28m ago
Airlines count on business travelers to keep recovery going
38m ago
Featured
Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center

Inside City Hall: News of hospital closure comes as blindside to mayor’s office
28m ago
Peachtree Center office towers, mall face possible foreclosure sale
Handling of Georgia election breach investigation questioned
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top