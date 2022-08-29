BreakingNews
1 arrested, 1 at large in shooting that killed 7-year-old girl
ajc logo
X

Police: Evicted Houston man kills 3, sets fire to lure them

Robin Ahrens, a resident of a multi-room renting facility, walks past the burned out building in the aftermath of a fatal shooting in Houston on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. A longtime tenant started several fires at the site early Sunday and then shot at residents as they fled the blaze, before authorities fatally shot him, police said. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Robin Ahrens, a resident of a multi-room renting facility, walks past the burned out building in the aftermath of a fatal shooting in Houston on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. A longtime tenant started several fires at the site early Sunday and then shot at residents as they fled the blaze, before authorities fatally shot him, police said. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Houston police say a man evicted from an apartment house set fire to the building to lure out other tenants, then fatally shot three and wounded two others

HOUSTON (AP) — A man evicted from a Houston apartment house set fire to the building to lure tenants from their homes then shot five of them — killing three — before officers fatally shot him as firefighters battled the blaze, authorities said.

The attack happened at about 1 a.m. Sunday in a mixed industrial-residential neighborhood in southwest Houston. Police and fire crews responded to the apartment house after reports of the fire, police Chief Troy Finner said.

The gunman opened fire, possibly with a shotgun, on the other tenants as they emerged from the house, Finner said. Two were dead at the scene, and one died at a hospital. Fire teams rescued two other wounded men, who were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Michael James told Houston TV station KPRC that he was returning home from work when he was shot in the back.

“I saw the house was on fire, and I saw flames, so I called 911,” James said. “I didn’t get through, so I turned my back and headed back out the driveway. And all of a sudden, boom.”

The man opened fire as the firefighters battled the fire, forcing them to take cover until police officers spotted the prone gunman and fatally shot him, Finner said.

Finner said no firefighters or officers were wounded.

“I’ve seen things I have not seen before in 32 years, and it has happened time and time again,” Finner said. “We just ask that the community come together.”

A neighbor, Robin Ahrens, told the Houston Chronicle that he heard what he initially thought were fireworks as he prepared for work.

“I’m just fortunate that I didn’t go outside because he probably would have shot me too,” he told the newspaper.

He said the shooter, who had colon cancer, was behind on his rent, jobless and was recently notified that he was being evicted.

“Something must have just hit him in the last couple of days really hard to where he just didn’t care,” he said.

Combined ShapeCaption
Neighbors stand around a multi-room renting facility in the aftermath of a fatal shooting in Houston on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. A longtime tenant started several fires at the site early Sunday and then shot at residents as they fled the blaze, before authorities fatally shot him, police said. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: Brett Coomer

Neighbors stand around a multi-room renting facility in the aftermath of a fatal shooting in Houston on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. A longtime tenant started several fires at the site early Sunday and then shot at residents as they fled the blaze, before authorities fatally shot him, police said. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: Brett Coomer

Combined ShapeCaption
Neighbors stand around a multi-room renting facility in the aftermath of a fatal shooting in Houston on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. A longtime tenant started several fires at the site early Sunday and then shot at residents as they fled the blaze, before authorities fatally shot him, police said. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: Brett Coomer

Credit: Brett Coomer

Combined ShapeCaption
Robin Ahrens, a resident of a multi-room renting facility, reacts to a fatal shooting at the apartments in Houston on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. A longtime tenant started several fires at the site early Sunday and then shot at residents as they fled the blaze, before authorities fatally shot him, police said. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: Brett Coomer

Robin Ahrens, a resident of a multi-room renting facility, reacts to a fatal shooting at the apartments in Houston on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. A longtime tenant started several fires at the site early Sunday and then shot at residents as they fled the blaze, before authorities fatally shot him, police said. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: Brett Coomer

Combined ShapeCaption
Robin Ahrens, a resident of a multi-room renting facility, reacts to a fatal shooting at the apartments in Houston on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. A longtime tenant started several fires at the site early Sunday and then shot at residents as they fled the blaze, before authorities fatally shot him, police said. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: Brett Coomer

Credit: Brett Coomer

Combined ShapeCaption
Robin Ahrens, a resident of a multi-room renting facility, walks past the burned out building in the aftermath of a fatal shooting in Houston on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. A longtime tenant started several fires at the site early Sunday and then shot at residents as they fled the blaze, before authorities fatally shot him, police said. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: Brett Coomer

Robin Ahrens, a resident of a multi-room renting facility, walks past the burned out building in the aftermath of a fatal shooting in Houston on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. A longtime tenant started several fires at the site early Sunday and then shot at residents as they fled the blaze, before authorities fatally shot him, police said. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: Brett Coomer

Combined ShapeCaption
Robin Ahrens, a resident of a multi-room renting facility, walks past the burned out building in the aftermath of a fatal shooting in Houston on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. A longtime tenant started several fires at the site early Sunday and then shot at residents as they fled the blaze, before authorities fatally shot him, police said. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: Brett Coomer

Credit: Brett Coomer

Editors' Picks
T. Dallas Smith reflects as he hands over reins of Atlanta firm2h ago
In Dansby Swanson, the Braves have much more than a shortstop. Can they keep him?
2h ago
Ronald Acuña says he has had ‘some pretty intense’ knee pain last few days
15h ago
What a fish fry, a Democratic bash and Ted Cruz tell us about Georgia politics
3h ago
What a fish fry, a Democratic bash and Ted Cruz tell us about Georgia politics
3h ago
BREAKING: 1 arrested, 1 at large in shooting that killed 7-year-old girl
1h ago
The Latest
Supreme Court fencing removed, but building remains closed
5m ago
Detroit police: Suspect arrested in fatal 'random' shootings
10m ago
China's drought-hit areas get rain, bringing flood risks
20m ago
Featured
Rory McIlroy celebrates with the trophy after winning the Tour Championship on Sunday at East Lake Golf Club. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Jason Getz

This time in Georgia, McIlroy has reason to smile by besting Scheffler
12h ago
Engine problem leads NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket
23m ago
Georgians gather to say goodbye to former first lady Sandra Deal
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top