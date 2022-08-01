BreakingNews
Police disperse anti-UN protesters in Congo amid tensions

Demonstrators face off with police during a protest against the United Nations peacekeeping force (MONUSCO) deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Sake, some 15 miles (24 kms) west of Goma, Wednesday July 27, 2022. Officials say more than 15 people have been killed and dozens injured during the demonstrations against the UN mission in the country, heading into their third day. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

By AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Police have dispersed about 100 demonstrators in Congo’s eastern town of Beni

BENI, Congo (AP) — Police dispersed about 100 demonstrators in Congo’s eastern town of Beni on Monday, a day after U.N. peacekeepers returning to duty killed three people and wounded more than a dozen others at the border with Uganda.

Dalzon Mikundi, president of the Beni Urban Youth Council, said they want the U.N. to cover medical care for the victims wounded by U.N. peacekeepers amid the ongoing demonstrations demanding that the peacekeepers leave Congo.

Tensions between the population in restive eastern Congo and the U.N. peacekeeping force have risen dramatically in the past week or so, with more than 20 killed in protests calling for the force to leave.

On Sunday, U.N. peacekeepers opened fire on civilians in Kasindi, a border town with Uganda in Congo’s North Kivu province.

“I call on the youth of Beni to put pressure peacefully and not to fall into vandalism,” said Mikundi. “I also call on our government to play its role well in securing its population so as not to rely on foreign forces.”

The U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was outraged by the shooting in Kasindi.

“The Secretary-General is both saddened and dismayed by the loss of life and serious injuries sustained during this incident. He expresses his deepest condolences to the affected families, the people of the DRC (Congo) and the Congolese government,” the statement said.

He also welcomed investigations into the incident and said the peacekeeper's nation has been contacted to quickly begin "judicial proceedings with the participation of victims and witnesses so that appropriate sanctions can be handed down.”

Meanwhile, the U.N. mission in Congo paid homage on Monday in Goma to the soldiers killed amid demonstrations last week in Goma, Butembo and other places in eastern Congo. The head of the U.N. Congo mission Bintou Keita, as well as Jean-Pierre Lacroix, U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, attended the ceremony.

The federal government sent a delegation to Goma over the weekend to visit the U.N. facilities and meet with the protesters to find a solution to the crisis.

AP videojournalist Justin Kabumba contributed from Goma, Congo.

