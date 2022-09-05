Police detain partner of Argentina attack suspect

A judicial source said Uliarte had been present in the area where the foiled attack took place, mixed among hundreds of Fernández's sympathizers who had come to show support at a time she faces trial on corruption allegations. The source spoke on condition of anonymity due to rules governing case secrecy.

Sabag, 35, had lived in Argentina for more than two decades. Local news media have published images from his now-inactivated social media accounts showing him with arms tattooed with Nazi-like symbols.

Investigators say they are trying to determine why the gun did not fire and also to extract information from Sabag Montiel's cellphone. Authorities say it came to Airport Security Police, who are in charge of trying to inspect it, reformatted, as if it had come from the factory.

An informatics investigator, Pablo Rodríguez told the Todo Noticias television channel that when a cellphone is confiscated, police should ensure it can't be accessed externally by turning it off, removing the chip, putting it in airplane mode and leaving it in a bag that protects against external radiati9on.

“But if they didn't do all that, the phone was active and it's possible it could have been reset remotely.”

Security Minister Aníbal Fernández told reporters that police “did not manipulate” the phone. “What they did was collect it, put it in a (protective) Faraday bag and sent it to the court.”

Combined Shape Caption A banner depicting Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez hangs from a government building early Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, hours after a person pointed a gun at her outside her home in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Combined Shape Caption Supporters of Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez gather in the Plaza de Mayo, the day after a person pointed a gun at her outside her home in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko